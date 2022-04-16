https://sputniknews.com/20220416/bill-gates-says-pandemic-would-unfold-differently-with-treatment-available-sooner-1094815971.html

Bill Gates Says Pandemic Would Unfold Differently With Treatment Available Sooner

Bill Gates Says Pandemic Would Unfold Differently With Treatment Available Sooner

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Microsoft founder Bill Gates believes that the fight against the coronavirus pandemic could have been more efficient and lives could be... 16.04.2022, Sputnik International

"The COVID-19 pandemic would look very different if scientists had been able to develop a treatment sooner. The death rates are likely to have been far lower, and it may have been harder for myths and misinformation to spread the way they did," Gates wrote in an opinion piece published by The New York Times on Friday.The billionaire said that in the event of a similar pandemic, even if scientists manage to develop a vaccine in 100 days, it will take time to administer it to the population. Also, not everyone who has access to the vaccine will choose to take it, making the availability of therapeutics crucial, he wrote.The billionaire suggested creating libraries of drug compounds for researchers to quickly find out if current treatments work against new pathogens, as well as to research ways of activating the so-called innate immunity, meaning the part of a person's immune system that is the first to react to a foreign presence in the organism.Gates has been an active participant in the global effort to distribute COVID-19 diagnostics, therapeutics and vaccines with his Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation working with the US-chaired Access to COVID-19 Tools Accelerator and the COVAX facility.

