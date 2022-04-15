International
Live Video: View of Al-Aqsa Mosque in East Jerusalem Following Clashes at Temple Mount
https://sputniknews.com/20220415/view-of-al-aqsa-mosque-in-east-jerusalem-following-clashes-at-temple-mount-1094780522.html
View of Al-Aqsa Mosque in East Jerusalem Following Clashes at Temple Mount
View of Al-Aqsa Mosque in East Jerusalem Following Clashes at Temple Mount
More than 60 Palestinians have sustained injuries as a result of clashes with Israeli police units that broke out at the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem. 15.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-15T11:13+0000
2022-04-15T11:13+0000
israel
middle east
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/15/1083681132_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_a00d6c9e4d2b99829493dda93839b4ca.jpg
Sputnik is live from outside Jerusalem's al-Aqsa Mosque following clashes between Palestinians and Israeli security forces in East Jerusalem.On Friday morning, Israeli police units raided Al-Aqsa Mosque, the third holiest site in Islam, where thousands of Palestinians were performing a dawn prayer. Law enforcement opened fire with rubber bullets, launched noise bombs, and used tear gas.The incident occurred on the second Friday of Ramadan. Last Friday, the Al-Aqsa Mosque was attended by nearly 80,000 people.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Live from outside Jerusalem's al-Aqsa Mosque following clashes during Ramadan prayers
Live from outside Jerusalem's al-Aqsa Mosque following clashes during Ramadan prayers
2022-04-15T11:13+0000
true
PT1S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/15/1083681132_340:0:3071:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7c384de10cbc890efe71f25cebf5b377.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
israel, middle east, видео

View of Al-Aqsa Mosque in East Jerusalem Following Clashes at Temple Mount

11:13 GMT 15.04.2022
© AP Photo / Maya AlleruzzoThe Dome of the Rock mosque is seen above the Mughrabi Bridge, a wooden pedestrian bridge connecting the wall to the Al Aqsa Mosque compound, in Jerusalem's Old City, Tuesday, July 20, 2021.
The Dome of the Rock mosque is seen above the Mughrabi Bridge, a wooden pedestrian bridge connecting the wall to the Al Aqsa Mosque compound, in Jerusalem's Old City, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.04.2022
© AP Photo / Maya Alleruzzo
Subscribe
US
India
Global
More than 60 Palestinians have sustained injuries as a result of clashes with Israeli police units that broke out at the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem.
Sputnik is live from outside Jerusalem's al-Aqsa Mosque following clashes between Palestinians and Israeli security forces in East Jerusalem.
On Friday morning, Israeli police units raided Al-Aqsa Mosque, the third holiest site in Islam, where thousands of Palestinians were performing a dawn prayer. Law enforcement opened fire with rubber bullets, launched noise bombs, and used tear gas.
The incident occurred on the second Friday of Ramadan. Last Friday, the Al-Aqsa Mosque was attended by nearly 80,000 people.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
© Ruptly
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала