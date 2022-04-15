https://sputniknews.com/20220415/view-of-al-aqsa-mosque-in-east-jerusalem-following-clashes-at-temple-mount-1094780522.html

View of Al-Aqsa Mosque in East Jerusalem Following Clashes at Temple Mount

More than 60 Palestinians have sustained injuries as a result of clashes with Israeli police units that broke out at the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem. 15.04.2022, Sputnik International

Sputnik is live from outside Jerusalem's al-Aqsa Mosque following clashes between Palestinians and Israeli security forces in East Jerusalem.On Friday morning, Israeli police units raided Al-Aqsa Mosque, the third holiest site in Islam, where thousands of Palestinians were performing a dawn prayer. Law enforcement opened fire with rubber bullets, launched noise bombs, and used tear gas.The incident occurred on the second Friday of Ramadan. Last Friday, the Al-Aqsa Mosque was attended by nearly 80,000 people.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

