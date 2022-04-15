https://sputniknews.com/20220415/twitters-board-of-directors-adopts-plan-to-block-elon-musks-buyout-offer-1094795880.html

Poison Pill: Twitter's Board of Directors Adopts Plan to Block Elon Musk's Buyout Offer

Twitter’s Board of Directors has unanimously adopted a new plan to block Elon Musk's buyout offer.The announcement was made in a press release out Friday, with the plan being okayed “following an unsolicited, non-binding proposal to acquire Twitter", a clear reference to Musk's $43 billion cash takeover offer.The poison pill plan was given a green light just a day after Elon Musk slammed possible action by Twitter's Board of Directors against a potentual takeover bid, saying it “would be utterly indefensible not to put this offer to a shareholder vote.” It was revealed earlier this month that Musk now holds a 9 percent stake in Twitter, thus becoming the largest shareholder. The Tesla CEO has, however, refused to have a seat on the company's board.As a board member, Elon would have been restricted from purchasing more than a 15 percent share of ownership.Musk made the takeover bid on Wednesday in a letter to the board of Twitter, offering $54.20 per share.Speaking at a Ted Talk in Vancouver, Musk said Twitter needs to be taken public, adding "I think it's very important for there to be an inclusive arena for free speech".Shortly after his offer, Twitter’s long-time substantial shareholder Prince Alwaleed of Saudi Arabia rejected Musk's takeover, calling his proposal for the company below its value.Prince Alwaleed owns 5.2% of Twitter, raising his stake in the firm with additional stock purchases made in October 2015, according to an image the prince attached to his tweet.

