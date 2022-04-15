International
https://sputniknews.com/20220415/shanghai-spirals-into-apocalyptic-scenes-of-chaos-as-residents-rebell-against-zero-covid-policy-1094791651.html
Shanghai Spirals Into Apocalyptic Scenes of Chaos as Residents Rebel Against Zero COVID Policy
Shanghai Spirals Into Apocalyptic Scenes of Chaos as Residents Rebel Against Zero COVID Policy
China’s stringent measures to control an upsurge in coronavirus cases has resulted in Shanghai’s 25 million residents largely being placed under lockdown. Over... 15.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-15T14:04+0000
2022-04-15T14:05+0000
shanghai
covid-19
china
omicron strain
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/0f/1094791835_0:0:3079:1731_1920x0_80_0_0_eb8a3edb7877809fe276659a0fa299de.jpg
Residents of China’s financial hub, Shanghai, have been rebelling against the authorities’ Zero COVID-19 curbs, as evidenced by videos reposted from China's Twitter-like Weibo social media.Under tough rules that require even people without symptoms to go into quarantine at centralised facilities, often reported for their ostensibly poor conditions, people have been scuffling with hazmat-suited police and trying to break through barricades.Some residents in China's biggest city have reportedly been forced from their homes as some buildings have been converted into makeshift isolation hubs.Thus, 39 households in one housing development were evicted from their flats, according to Zhangjiang Group, cited by media outlets.Zhangjiang Group claimed it had compensated the tenants, which had been moved to units in the same compound.The developer also acknowledged the emergence of harrowing footage on social media and said on Thursday that “the situation had now settled down” after “some tenants obstructed the construction” of a quarantine fence.The measures are in place to contain record infection rates, with Shanghai reporting over 27,000 coronavirus cases on 14 April.In some of the chilling footage from Shanghai and Haining, 125km to be southwest, police appear to pin protesting city residents to the ground.Confined to their homes, people are said to be facing food and water shortages, with videos showing locals scaling set up barricades in a quest for food.Cases began to rise in Shanghai in late March, with a phased lockdown introduced on 28 March. However, amid soaring cases, a city-wide lockdown was implemented on 3 April to contain the highly-transmissible, albeit milder Omicron strain.A greater majority of daily virus cases are asymptomatic, with no deaths officially reported in the city since the current outbreak.On Wednesday, China’s President Xi Jinping Xi said in a speech published by state media that strict virus measures “cannot be relaxed” and the country must stick to its strict “dynamic COVID clearance” policy, adding that “persistence is victory.”
https://sputniknews.com/20220408/shanghai-converting-office-buildings-into-quarantine-sites-as-omicron-outbreak-hits-131000-cases-1094599934.html
https://sputniknews.com/20220111/china-tests-125-million-in-zhengzhou-for-covid-in-six-hours-gears-up-for-same-in-shenzhen-tianjin-1092167035.html
shanghai
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/0f/1094791835_2:0:2733:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_398792431cb2339b0ab350c326bf3d20.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
shanghai, covid-19, china, omicron strain

Shanghai Spirals Into Apocalyptic Scenes of Chaos as Residents Rebel Against Zero COVID Policy

14:04 GMT 15.04.2022 (Updated: 14:05 GMT 15.04.2022)
© AFP 2022 / HECTOR RETAMALWorkers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) are seen next to food delivered by the local government for residents in a compound during a Covid-19 lockdown in the Jing'an district in Shanghai on April 10, 2022.
Workers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) are seen next to food delivered by the local government for residents in a compound during a Covid-19 lockdown in the Jing'an district in Shanghai on April 10, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.04.2022
© AFP 2022 / HECTOR RETAMAL
Subscribe
US
India
Global
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
China’s stringent measures to control an upsurge in coronavirus cases has resulted in Shanghai’s 25 million residents largely being placed under lockdown. Over 27,000 cases of the virus were registered on 14 April, as President Xi Jinping said the country must maintain its strict “dynamic COVID clearance” policy.
Residents of China’s financial hub, Shanghai, have been rebelling against the authorities’ Zero COVID-19 curbs, as evidenced by videos reposted from China's Twitter-like Weibo social media.
Under tough rules that require even people without symptoms to go into quarantine at centralised facilities, often reported for their ostensibly poor conditions, people have been scuffling with hazmat-suited police and trying to break through barricades.
Some residents in China's biggest city have reportedly been forced from their homes as some buildings have been converted into makeshift isolation hubs.
Thus, 39 households in one housing development were evicted from their flats, according to Zhangjiang Group, cited by media outlets.
A restaurant chef gets their throat swab taken at a coronavirus testing site, Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Beijing. COVID-19 cases in China's largest city of Shanghai are still rising as millions remain isolated at home under a sweeping lockdown. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.04.2022
Shanghai Converting Office Buildings into Quarantine Sites as Omicron Outbreak Hits 131,000 Cases
8 April, 19:19 GMT
Zhangjiang Group claimed it had compensated the tenants, which had been moved to units in the same compound.
The developer also acknowledged the emergence of harrowing footage on social media and said on Thursday that “the situation had now settled down” after “some tenants obstructed the construction” of a quarantine fence.
The measures are in place to contain record infection rates, with Shanghai reporting over 27,000 coronavirus cases on 14 April.
In some of the chilling footage from Shanghai and Haining, 125km to be southwest, police appear to pin protesting city residents to the ground.
Confined to their homes, people are said to be facing food and water shortages, with videos showing locals scaling set up barricades in a quest for food.
Cases began to rise in Shanghai in late March, with a phased lockdown introduced on 28 March. However, amid soaring cases, a city-wide lockdown was implemented on 3 April to contain the highly-transmissible, albeit milder Omicron strain.
Medical workers take swab samples for COVID-19 tests at a testing site in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, Jan. 7, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.01.2022
Omicron COVID Strain
China Tests 12.5 Million in Zhengzhou for Covid in Six Hours, Gears Up for Same in Shenzhen, Tianjin
11 January, 00:40 GMT
A greater majority of daily virus cases are asymptomatic, with no deaths officially reported in the city since the current outbreak.
On Wednesday, China’s President Xi Jinping Xi said in a speech published by state media that strict virus measures “cannot be relaxed” and the country must stick to its strict “dynamic COVID clearance” policy, adding that “persistence is victory.”
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала