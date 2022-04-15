Seven Pakistani Soldiers Die in Terrorist Attack Near Afghan Border

International
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Seven Pakistani soldiers have died in a terrorist attack near the border with Afghanistan, the country's armed forces said on Friday. 15.04.2022, Sputnik International
"On 14 April 2022, terrorists ambushed a military convoy near Pak-Afghan border in general area Isham, North Waziristan District. Own troops initiated a prompt response, effectively engaged and killed 4 terrorists. However, during intense exchange of fire, 7 soldiers embraced Shahadat [martyrdom]," the military's public relations organization said in a statement.A mop-up operation is underway to eliminate the remaining militants, according to the authorities.In 2021, the Taliban (under UN sanctions over terrorist activities) led a major offensive in Afghanistan during the withdrawal of the US troops from the country and took over Kabul in August. In September, the radical group established an interim government.
19:50 GMT 15.04.2022
© AP Photo / Anjum NaveedPakistan Army troops patrol along the fence on the Pakistan Afghanistan border at Big Ben hilltop post in Khyber district, Pakistan, Aug. 3, 2021.
Pakistan Army troops patrol along the fence on the Pakistan Afghanistan border at Big Ben hilltop post in Khyber district, Pakistan, Aug. 3, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.04.2022
