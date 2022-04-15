International
Breaking News: Russian Military Vows More Strikes Against Targets in Kiev in Case of Attacks on Russian Territory
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Situation in Ukraine
On 24 February, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op is meant to protect the people of Donbass, and its goal is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
https://sputniknews.com/20220415/russian-military-vows-more-strikes-against-targets-in-kiev-in-case-of-attacks-on-russian-territory-1094779759.html
Russian Military Vows More Strikes Against Targets in Kiev in Case of Attacks on Russian Territory
Russian Military Vows More Strikes Against Targets in Kiev in Case of Attacks on Russian Territory
On Thursday, two Ukrainian combat helicopters crossed into Russian airspace and made at least six strikes at residential buildings in the Bryansk Region. 15.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-15T07:20+0000
2022-04-15T07:49+0000
situation in ukraine
ukraine
russia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/1d/1082764878_16:0:1346:748_1920x0_80_0_0_97eb2646eff9fb073522e910f7f4b872.png
Moscow will ramp up the scale of its missile strikes targeting objects in Kiev in response to any attacks or sabotage on the territory of Russia, Russian defence ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Friday.The spokesman said that high-precision Kalibr cruise missiles hit a military facility on the outskirts of Kiev overnight. As a result of the attack on the Vizar Zhulyany machine-building plant, workshops for the production and repair of long-range and medium-range anti-aircraft missile systems, as well as anti-ship missiles, were destroyed.On Thursday, several people were injured when Ukrainian forces shelled the village of Klimovo located in Russia’s Bryansk region, some 12 kilometres (7.5 miles) from the border. On the same day, Ukrainian combat helicopters crossed into Russian airspace and made at least six strikes on residential buildings in the Bryansk region.On 24 February, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. In response to Russia’s operation, Western countries and their allies have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow.
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/1d/1082764878_182:0:1179:748_1920x0_80_0_0_7ea6542a8ae5a5ef9d14f9369f0a928b.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukraine, russia

Russian Military Vows More Strikes Against Targets in Kiev in Case of Attacks on Russian Territory

07:20 GMT 15.04.2022 (Updated: 07:49 GMT 15.04.2022)
© Sputnik ScreenshotA 3M-54 Kalibr cruise missile spirals out of a control in a test-firing by the destroyer Marshal Shaposhnikov
A 3M-54 Kalibr cruise missile spirals out of a control in a test-firing by the destroyer Marshal Shaposhnikov - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.04.2022
© Sputnik Screenshot
Subscribe
US
India
Global
On Thursday, two Ukrainian combat helicopters crossed into Russian airspace and made at least six strikes at residential buildings in the Bryansk Region.
Moscow will ramp up the scale of its missile strikes targeting objects in Kiev in response to any attacks or sabotage on the territory of Russia, Russian defence ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Friday.
"The number and scale of missile strikes against targets in Kiev will increase in response to the commission by the Kiev nationalist regime of any attacks of a terrorist nature or sabotage on the Russian territory," Konashenkov told reporters.
The spokesman said that high-precision Kalibr cruise missiles hit a military facility on the outskirts of Kiev overnight. As a result of the attack on the Vizar Zhulyany machine-building plant, workshops for the production and repair of long-range and medium-range anti-aircraft missile systems, as well as anti-ship missiles, were destroyed.
On Thursday, several people were injured when Ukrainian forces shelled the village of Klimovo located in Russia’s Bryansk region, some 12 kilometres (7.5 miles) from the border. On the same day, Ukrainian combat helicopters crossed into Russian airspace and made at least six strikes on residential buildings in the Bryansk region.
On 24 February, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. In response to Russia’s operation, Western countries and their allies have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала