Russian Military Vows More Strikes Against Targets in Kiev in Case of Attacks on Russian Territory
Russian Military Vows More Strikes Against Targets in Kiev in Case of Attacks on Russian Territory
On Thursday, two Ukrainian combat helicopters crossed into Russian airspace and made at least six strikes at residential buildings in the Bryansk Region.
Moscow will ramp up the scale of its missile strikes targeting objects in Kiev in response to any attacks or sabotage on the territory of Russia, Russian defence ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Friday.The spokesman said that high-precision Kalibr cruise missiles hit a military facility on the outskirts of Kiev overnight. As a result of the attack on the Vizar Zhulyany machine-building plant, workshops for the production and repair of long-range and medium-range anti-aircraft missile systems, as well as anti-ship missiles, were destroyed.On Thursday, several people were injured when Ukrainian forces shelled the village of Klimovo located in Russia’s Bryansk region, some 12 kilometres (7.5 miles) from the border. On the same day, Ukrainian combat helicopters crossed into Russian airspace and made at least six strikes on residential buildings in the Bryansk region.On 24 February, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. In response to Russia’s operation, Western countries and their allies have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow.
Russian Military Vows More Strikes Against Targets in Kiev in Case of Attacks on Russian Territory
On Thursday, two Ukrainian combat helicopters crossed into Russian airspace and made at least six strikes at residential buildings in the Bryansk Region.
Moscow will ramp up the scale of its missile strikes targeting objects in Kiev in response to any attacks or sabotage on the territory of Russia, Russian defence ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Friday.
"The number and scale of missile strikes against targets in Kiev will increase in response to the commission by the Kiev nationalist regime of any attacks of a terrorist nature or sabotage on the Russian territory," Konashenkov told reporters.
The spokesman said that high-precision Kalibr cruise missiles hit a military facility on the outskirts of Kiev overnight. As a result of the attack on the Vizar Zhulyany machine-building plant, workshops for the production and repair of long-range and medium-range anti-aircraft missile systems, as well as anti-ship missiles, were destroyed.
On Thursday, several people were injured when Ukrainian forces
shelled the village of Klimovo located in Russia’s Bryansk region, some 12 kilometres (7.5 miles) from the border. On the same day, Ukrainian combat helicopters crossed into Russian airspace and made at least six strikes on residential buildings in the Bryansk region.
On 24 February, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. In response to Russia’s operation, Western countries and their allies have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow.