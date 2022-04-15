https://sputniknews.com/20220415/possible-swedish--finnish-nato-accession-may-undermine-stability-in-northern-europe-moscow-says---1094782629.html
Possible Swedish & Finnish NATO Accession Risks Undermining Stability in Northern Europe - Moscow
Earlier this week, Swedish media reported that the country's Prime Minister plans to apply for Sweden to join NATO in June. Finland's PM, for her part, said... 15.04.2022, Sputnik International
09:36 GMT 15.04.2022 (Updated: 10:04 GMT 15.04.2022)
Earlier this week, Swedish media reported that the country's Prime Minister plans to apply for Sweden to join NATO in June. Finland's PM, for her part, said Finland would decide on NATO membership "within weeks".
The possible accession of Sweden and Finland to NATO risks undermining stability in northern Europe, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.
"It's no secret that NATO has long been active on the territories of these countries, they were holding large-scale military exercises there. It is clear why the alliance needs this. The goal is to continue building up military potential and geographical expansion, and to create another flank from where to threaten Russia. But it is not clear why our Finnish and Swedish neighbours in the Baltic region would turn into a new frontier of NATO's confrontation with Russia. The negative consequences for peace and stability in Northern Europe are obvious," the ministry's spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a comment published on the ministry's website.
According to the spokeswoman, these countries' membership in NATO won't help them strengthen their national security.
""They will automatically find themselves on the NATO 'front line'. Apart from this, membership in NATO actually implies that a member country will have to renounce part of its sovereignty while making decisions on defence and foreign policy. But this became a trend long before the current situation; the EU member states, including its non-aligned countries, gradually turned into an instrument obediently following the destructive policies of the United States and NATO," Zakharova said.
This statement comes against the background of media reports in Sweden and Finland about the two countries considering NATO membership in the near future.