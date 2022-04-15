https://sputniknews.com/20220415/possible-swedish--finnish-nato-accession-may-undermine-stability-in-northern-europe-moscow-says---1094782629.html

Possible Swedish & Finnish NATO Accession Risks Undermining Stability in Northern Europe - Moscow

Possible Swedish & Finnish NATO Accession Risks Undermining Stability in Northern Europe - Moscow

Earlier this week, Swedish media reported that the country's Prime Minister plans to apply for Sweden to join NATO in June. Finland's PM, for her part, said... 15.04.2022, Sputnik International

The possible accession of Sweden and Finland to NATO risks undermining stability in northern Europe, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.According to the spokeswoman, these countries' membership in NATO won't help them strengthen their national security. ""They will automatically find themselves on the NATO 'front line'. Apart from this, membership in NATO actually implies that a member country will have to renounce part of its sovereignty while making decisions on defence and foreign policy. But this became a trend long before the current situation; the EU member states, including its non-aligned countries, gradually turned into an instrument obediently following the destructive policies of the United States and NATO," Zakharova said.This statement comes against the background of media reports in Sweden and Finland about the two countries considering NATO membership in the near future.

