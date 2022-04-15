International
LIVE: Pope Francis Leads Way of the Cross Easter Ceremony
Watch a live broadcast from the Vatican as Pope Francis leads the Way of the Cross ceremony outside Saint Peter's Basilica on Friday, 15 April. The Way of the Cross tradition dates back to the 18th century and commemorates the fourteen key events in the life of Christ.This year, the procession - which is the highlight of Good Friday ceremonies - is expected to attract large crowds for the first time since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. *Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
19:00 GMT 15.04.2022
This is centuries-long tradition which marks key events in the life of Jesus Christ.
Watch a live broadcast from the Vatican as Pope Francis leads the Way of the Cross ceremony outside Saint Peter's Basilica on Friday, 15 April.
The Way of the Cross tradition dates back to the 18th century and commemorates the fourteen key events in the life of Christ.
This year, the procession - which is the highlight of Good Friday ceremonies - is expected to attract large crowds for the first time since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.
*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
© Ruptly
