Pope Francis Leads Good Friday Celebration of the Lord's Passion at Saint Peter's Basilica
Pope Francis Leads Good Friday Celebration of the Lord's Passion at Saint Peter's Basilica
Pope Francis Leads Good Friday Celebration of the Lord's Passion at Saint Peter's Basilica
Last year, the ceremony took place without a public audience due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Sputnik is live from the Vatican as Pope Francis is leading the Easter Vigil mass at Saint Peter's Basilica.Pope Francis is leading this year's Easter celebration with large numbers of people expected to attend Holy Week ceremonies for the first time since the pandemic.On 15 April, Pope Francis will lead the traditional Way of the Cross procession at the Colosseum in Rome. Easter religious processions on Easter haven't been held for two years due to COVID-19 restrictions.Follow Sputnik's live feed to learn more:
Pope Francis Leads Good Friday Celebration of the Lord's Passion at Saint Peter's Basilica

14:54 GMT 15.04.2022 (Updated: 14:55 GMT 15.04.2022)
© AFP 2022 / ALBERTO PIZZOLIPope Francis prepares to leave at the end of the Holy Chrism mass on April 14, 2022 at St. Peter's Basilica in The Vatican.
Last year, the ceremony took place without a public audience due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Sputnik is live from the Vatican as Pope Francis is leading the Easter Vigil mass at Saint Peter's Basilica.
Pope Francis is leading this year's Easter celebration with large numbers of people expected to attend Holy Week ceremonies for the first time since the pandemic.
On 15 April, Pope Francis will lead the traditional Way of the Cross procession at the Colosseum in Rome. Easter religious processions on Easter haven't been held for two years due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to learn more:
