Pope Francis Leads Good Friday Celebration of the Lord's Passion at Saint Peter's Basilica

Last year, the ceremony took place without a public audience due to the coronavirus pandemic. 15.04.2022, Sputnik International

Sputnik is live from the Vatican as Pope Francis is leading the Easter Vigil mass at Saint Peter's Basilica.Pope Francis is leading this year's Easter celebration with large numbers of people expected to attend Holy Week ceremonies for the first time since the pandemic.On 15 April, Pope Francis will lead the traditional Way of the Cross procession at the Colosseum in Rome. Easter religious processions on Easter haven't been held for two years due to COVID-19 restrictions.Follow Sputnik's live feed to learn more:

