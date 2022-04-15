https://sputniknews.com/20220415/photo-of-ice-covered-crater-amid-martian-winter-released-by-nasa-1094792602.html
Photo of Ice-Covered Crater Amid Martian Winter Released by NASA
Photo of Ice-Covered Crater Amid Martian Winter Released by NASA
The photo shows a crater located in Mars’ southern hemisphere, near 37 degrees south latitude. 15.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-15T14:46+0000
2022-04-15T14:46+0000
2022-04-15T14:46+0000
tech
mars
nasa
crater
photo
mars reconnaissance orbiter
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107809/36/1078093625_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_d3eb77d65978ee5e45033eec6c428f0c.jpg
US space agency NASA has released yet another image of the surface of Mars, obtained via the High Resolution Imaging Science Experiment (HiRISE) camera installed aboard the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter that has been relaying data from the Red Planet since 2006.According to a caption accompanying the image, which was posted in the photo journal on NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory’s website, the picture was taken “in the middle of winter in Mars' Southern Hemisphere, and shows a crater near 37 degrees south latitude”.During every winter on Mars, the swathes of the planet’s surface become covered with carbon dioxide frost, or dry ice, and the photo in question offers a glimpse of this phenomenon.“The south-facing slope has patchy bright frost, blue in enhanced colour,” says the caption. “This frost occurs in and around the many gullies on the slope, and in other images, has caused flows in the gullies.”
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107809/36/1078093625_160:0:1120:720_1920x0_80_0_0_a12abd491c8e5e783547eabfbc978ff4.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
tech, mars, nasa, crater, photo, mars reconnaissance orbiter
Photo of Ice-Covered Crater Amid Martian Winter Released by NASA
The photo shows a crater located in Mars’ southern hemisphere, near 37 degrees south latitude.
US space agency NASA has released yet another image of the surface of Mars, obtained via the High Resolution Imaging Science Experiment (HiRISE) camera installed aboard the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter that has been relaying data from the Red Planet since 2006.
According to a caption accompanying the image, which was posted in the photo journal on NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory’s website, the picture was taken “in the middle of winter in Mars' Southern Hemisphere, and shows a crater near 37 degrees south latitude”.
During every winter on Mars, the swathes of the planet’s surface become covered with carbon dioxide frost, or dry ice, and the photo in question offers a glimpse of this phenomenon.
“The south-facing slope has patchy bright frost, blue in enhanced colour,” says the caption. “This frost occurs in and around the many gullies on the slope, and in other images, has caused flows in the gullies.”