https://sputniknews.com/20220415/photo-of-ice-covered-crater-amid-martian-winter-released-by-nasa-1094792602.html

Photo of Ice-Covered Crater Amid Martian Winter Released by NASA

Photo of Ice-Covered Crater Amid Martian Winter Released by NASA

The photo shows a crater located in Mars’ southern hemisphere, near 37 degrees south latitude. 15.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-15T14:46+0000

2022-04-15T14:46+0000

2022-04-15T14:46+0000

tech

mars

nasa

crater

photo

mars reconnaissance orbiter

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107809/36/1078093625_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_d3eb77d65978ee5e45033eec6c428f0c.jpg

US space agency NASA has released yet another image of the surface of Mars, obtained via the High Resolution Imaging Science Experiment (HiRISE) camera installed aboard the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter that has been relaying data from the Red Planet since 2006.According to a caption accompanying the image, which was posted in the photo journal on NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory’s website, the picture was taken “in the middle of winter in Mars' Southern Hemisphere, and shows a crater near 37 degrees south latitude”.During every winter on Mars, the swathes of the planet’s surface become covered with carbon dioxide frost, or dry ice, and the photo in question offers a glimpse of this phenomenon.“The south-facing slope has patchy bright frost, blue in enhanced colour,” says the caption. “This frost occurs in and around the many gullies on the slope, and in other images, has caused flows in the gullies.”

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Andrei Dergalin

Andrei Dergalin

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Andrei Dergalin

tech, mars, nasa, crater, photo, mars reconnaissance orbiter