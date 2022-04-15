International
https://sputniknews.com/20220415/overwhelming-majority-of-finns-consider-russia-a-significant-military-threat-1094778299.html
Overwhelming Majority of Finns Consider Russia a 'Significant Military Threat'
Overwhelming Majority of Finns Consider Russia a 'Significant Military Threat'
In the wake of Russia's demilitarisation campaign in Ukraine, non-aligned Sweden and Finland saw a historic shift in public opinion in favour of NATO and are... 15.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-15T06:42+0000
2022-04-15T06:42+0000
finland
scandinavia
news
nato
military & intelligence
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102180/35/1021803528_0:0:4502:2532_1920x0_80_0_0_9b68daf59929900333880b0ee626b37f.jpg
A total of 84 percent of Finns consider Russia to be a “significant military threat”, according to a recent values and attitudes survey from the Finnish Business Policy and Forum (Eva).The proportion of people who considered Russia a threat has jumped by 25 percent since last year.By contrast, merely six percent of respondents said they didn't think Russia posed a major military threat.Eva's survey also showed that more Finns found Russia untrustworthy, with 74 percent considering Russia to be an unreliable contract partner, a jump of 34 percent compared with last year.Furthermore, only about a fifth of respondents considered Russia to be part of the European cultural sphere, while 60 percent answered they didn't.Nevertheless, wholly 58 percent of respondents said they considered Russians to be pleasant people, while only around 20 percent disagreed with that statement.Following Russia's military operation in Ukraine that started on 24 February, non-aligned Sweden and Finland are reportedly preparing to file applications for NATO membership, citing changes in the European security landscape. Polls held in recent weeks also indicate a historic shift in the public opinion in favour of the alliance.Earlier this week, Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin announced that her country will make the decision on whether to seek NATO membership “within weeks”.
https://sputniknews.com/20220413/swedish-pm-reportedly-poised-to-apply-for-nato-membership-in-june-1094730694.html
finland
scandinavia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Igor Kuznetsov
Igor Kuznetsov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102180/35/1021803528_82:0:4082:3000_1920x0_80_0_0_4f4e747703b9cd5445d975596f97d301.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
finland, scandinavia, news, nato, military & intelligence

Overwhelming Majority of Finns Consider Russia a 'Significant Military Threat'

06:42 GMT 15.04.2022
© AFP 2022 / KIRILL ZYKOV Russian soldiers march during a rehearsal of the Victory Day Parade in Alabino, outside Moscow, on April 22, 2015
Russian soldiers march during a rehearsal of the Victory Day Parade in Alabino, outside Moscow, on April 22, 2015 - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.04.2022
© AFP 2022 / KIRILL ZYKOV
Subscribe
US
India
Global
Igor Kuznetsov
All materials
In the wake of Russia's demilitarisation campaign in Ukraine, non-aligned Sweden and Finland saw a historic shift in public opinion in favour of NATO and are reportedly preparing to file membership applications, citing a change in Europe's security landscape.
A total of 84 percent of Finns consider Russia to be a “significant military threat”, according to a recent values and attitudes survey from the Finnish Business Policy and Forum (Eva).
The proportion of people who considered Russia a threat has jumped by 25 percent since last year.
By contrast, merely six percent of respondents said they didn't think Russia posed a major military threat.
Eva's survey also showed that more Finns found Russia untrustworthy, with 74 percent considering Russia to be an unreliable contract partner, a jump of 34 percent compared with last year.
Furthermore, only about a fifth of respondents considered Russia to be part of the European cultural sphere, while 60 percent answered they didn't.
Nevertheless, wholly 58 percent of respondents said they considered Russians to be pleasant people, while only around 20 percent disagreed with that statement.
“Finns' views on Russia are very gloomy. They also explain why a clear majority of Finns have turned to NATO membership. However, Finns believe that Russia's problem is not its people, but the country's leadership”, Eva's research manager Ilkka Haavisto said, commenting on the results.
Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin (R) and her Swedish counterpart Magdalena Andersson speak to the media, outside the Prime Minister's official residence Kesaeranta in Helsinki, Finland, on March 5, 2022. - The topics of the Prime Ministers' bilateral meeting include the security situation in Europe, economic issues and other topical EU affairs. (Photo by Roni Rekomaa / Lehtikuva / AFP) / - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.04.2022
Finland, Sweden to Make Up Their Minds About Joining NATO Within Weeks or Months
13 April, 10:14 GMT
Following Russia's military operation in Ukraine that started on 24 February, non-aligned Sweden and Finland are reportedly preparing to file applications for NATO membership, citing changes in the European security landscape. Polls held in recent weeks also indicate a historic shift in the public opinion in favour of the alliance.
Earlier this week, Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin announced that her country will make the decision on whether to seek NATO membership “within weeks”.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала