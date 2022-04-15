International
Israeli F-16 Jets Attacked Damascus Province on Thursday, Russian Military Says
Israeli F-16 Jets Attacked Damascus Province on Thursday, Russian Military Says
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Israeli F-16 fighter jets attacked the Damascus province on Thursday, and Syria’s air defense repelled one missile out of two, a Russian... 15.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-15T19:47+0000
2022-04-15T19:47+0000
syria
russian military
damascus
f-16
idf
“On April 14, from 23:03 to 23:10, two Israeli F-16 tactical fighter jets from the Golan Heights airspace attacked targets in the Syrian province of Damascus. The Syrian air defense forces on duty from the Russian-made Buk-M2E complex, which is in service with the armed forces of Syria, destroyed one missile,” Rear. Adm. Oleg Zhuravlev said.The official added that the attack damaged a warehouse which stored material property but did not lead to casualties among the Syrian military.
syria
damascus
syria, russian military, damascus, f-16, idf

Israeli F-16 Jets Attacked Damascus Province on Thursday, Russian Military Says

19:47 GMT 15.04.2022
© AP Photo / SANA via APIn this photo released by the Syrian official news agency SANA, people inspect damage after an Israeli airstrike near Damascus, Syria, Monday, March 7, 2022.
In this photo released by the Syrian official news agency SANA, people inspect damage after an Israeli airstrike near Damascus, Syria, Monday, March 7, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.04.2022
© AP Photo / SANA via AP
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Israeli F-16 fighter jets attacked the Damascus province on Thursday, and Syria’s air defense repelled one missile out of two, a Russian military official with the center for Syrian reconciliation said on Friday, adding that the incident did not lead to any casualties.
“On April 14, from 23:03 to 23:10, two Israeli F-16 tactical fighter jets from the Golan Heights airspace attacked targets in the Syrian province of Damascus. The Syrian air defense forces on duty from the Russian-made Buk-M2E complex, which is in service with the armed forces of Syria, destroyed one missile,” Rear. Adm. Oleg Zhuravlev said.
The official added that the attack damaged a warehouse which stored material property but did not lead to casualties among the Syrian military.
