Israeli F-16 Jets Attacked Damascus Province on Thursday, Russian Military Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Israeli F-16 fighter jets attacked the Damascus province on Thursday, and Syria’s air defense repelled one missile out of two, a Russian... 15.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-15T19:47+0000

2022-04-15T19:47+0000

2022-04-15T19:47+0000

syria

russian military

damascus

f-16

idf

“On April 14, from 23:03 to 23:10, two Israeli F-16 tactical fighter jets from the Golan Heights airspace attacked targets in the Syrian province of Damascus. The Syrian air defense forces on duty from the Russian-made Buk-M2E complex, which is in service with the armed forces of Syria, destroyed one missile,” Rear. Adm. Oleg Zhuravlev said.The official added that the attack damaged a warehouse which stored material property but did not lead to casualties among the Syrian military.

