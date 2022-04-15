https://sputniknews.com/20220415/israeli-f-16-jets-attacked-damascus-province-on-thursday-russian-military-says-1094800418.html
Israeli F-16 Jets Attacked Damascus Province on Thursday, Russian Military Says
Israeli F-16 Jets Attacked Damascus Province on Thursday, Russian Military Says
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Israeli F-16 fighter jets attacked the Damascus province on Thursday, and Syria’s air defense repelled one missile out of two, a Russian... 15.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-15T19:47+0000
2022-04-15T19:47+0000
2022-04-15T19:47+0000
syria
russian military
damascus
f-16
idf
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/0f/1094800393_0:138:3360:2028_1920x0_80_0_0_8084d54dd79b4f03fc7789c8a7fc7419.jpg
“On April 14, from 23:03 to 23:10, two Israeli F-16 tactical fighter jets from the Golan Heights airspace attacked targets in the Syrian province of Damascus. The Syrian air defense forces on duty from the Russian-made Buk-M2E complex, which is in service with the armed forces of Syria, destroyed one missile,” Rear. Adm. Oleg Zhuravlev said.The official added that the attack damaged a warehouse which stored material property but did not lead to casualties among the Syrian military.
syria
damascus
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/0f/1094800393_477:0:3181:2028_1920x0_80_0_0_f4a2ab85cca2bfd9a959fa4f644a1097.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
syria, russian military, damascus, f-16, idf
Israeli F-16 Jets Attacked Damascus Province on Thursday, Russian Military Says
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Israeli F-16 fighter jets attacked the Damascus province on Thursday, and Syria’s air defense repelled one missile out of two, a Russian military official with the center for Syrian reconciliation said on Friday, adding that the incident did not lead to any casualties.
“On April 14, from 23:03 to 23:10, two Israeli F-16 tactical fighter jets from the Golan Heights airspace attacked targets
in the Syrian province of Damascus. The Syrian air defense forces on duty from the Russian-made Buk-M2E complex, which is in service with the armed forces of Syria, destroyed one missile,” Rear. Adm. Oleg Zhuravlev said.
The official added that the attack damaged a warehouse which stored material property but did not lead to casualties among the Syrian military.