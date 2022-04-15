https://sputniknews.com/20220415/hindu-group-puts-up-posters-outside-top-university-warns-of-stringent-steps-if-saffron-insulted-1094781337.html

Hindu Group Puts Up Posters Outside Top University, Warns of 'Stringent Steps If Saffron Insulted'

Hindu Group Puts Up Posters Outside Top University, Warns of 'Stringent Steps If Saffron Insulted'

Last week, students at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) were injured after clashes broke out between student groups allegedly over meat being served in a... 15.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-15T10:59+0000

2022-04-15T10:59+0000

2022-04-15T10:59+0000

india

india

the hindu

hindu sena

delhi

new delhi

bharatiya janata party (bjp)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/0f/1094785977_0:119:1040:704_1920x0_80_0_0_137f8e86dc7aa6c897070d77e0598b1e.jpg

A Hindu group -- Hindu Sena -- has put up posters and saffron flags at the main gate of India's prestigious Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi, warning students of "stringent steps" if anyone were to mete out "insult to the saffron".Saffron is deemed a sacred colour in Hinduism.Various Hindu organisations Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS), the ideological parent organisation of the federally governing Bharatiya Janata Party, Bajrang Dal, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), and Hindu Sena also use saffron-coloured flags for identification.Hindu Sena chief Vishnu Gupta stated that the group put up posters with text reading "Bhagwa (saffron) JNU"."We respect your ideology and every religion. Insult to saffron will not be tolerated and we might take stringent steps", he added.Meanwhile, police promptly removed saffron flags and banners that had been put up outside the JNU. Gupta, however, said that the police disrespected the constitution by removing the flags. "Police should not be in such a hurry to take down saffron flags. Saffron is not a symbol of terror that the police are showing haste (about removing them)".On Sunday, violence broke out on the JNU campus between students of two groups, in which over 60 people were injured.While one of student organisations -- JNU Students' Union (JNUSU) -- is leftist, the other, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, is the student wing of the Hindu nationalist organisation RSS.The JNUSU alleged that ABVP members stopped students from having non-vegetarian meals in the hostel mess and "created a violent atmosphere".However, the ABVP denied the charge and claimed that JNUSU obstructed a Hindu Puja organised at the hostel marking the birth anniversary of Lord Rama -- "Ram Navami".

india

delhi

new delhi

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

india, india, the hindu, hindu sena, delhi, new delhi, bharatiya janata party (bjp)