https://sputniknews.com/20220415/hindu-group-puts-up-posters-outside-top-university-warns-of-stringent-steps-if-saffron-insulted-1094781337.html
Hindu Group Puts Up Posters Outside Top University, Warns of 'Stringent Steps If Saffron Insulted'
Hindu Group Puts Up Posters Outside Top University, Warns of 'Stringent Steps If Saffron Insulted'
Last week, students at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) were injured after clashes broke out between student groups allegedly over meat being served in a... 15.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-15T10:59+0000
2022-04-15T10:59+0000
2022-04-15T10:59+0000
india
india
the hindu
hindu sena
delhi
new delhi
bharatiya janata party (bjp)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/0f/1094785977_0:119:1040:704_1920x0_80_0_0_137f8e86dc7aa6c897070d77e0598b1e.jpg
A Hindu group -- Hindu Sena -- has put up posters and saffron flags at the main gate of India's prestigious Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi, warning students of "stringent steps" if anyone were to mete out "insult to the saffron".Saffron is deemed a sacred colour in Hinduism.Various Hindu organisations Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS), the ideological parent organisation of the federally governing Bharatiya Janata Party, Bajrang Dal, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), and Hindu Sena also use saffron-coloured flags for identification.Hindu Sena chief Vishnu Gupta stated that the group put up posters with text reading "Bhagwa (saffron) JNU"."We respect your ideology and every religion. Insult to saffron will not be tolerated and we might take stringent steps", he added.Meanwhile, police promptly removed saffron flags and banners that had been put up outside the JNU. Gupta, however, said that the police disrespected the constitution by removing the flags. "Police should not be in such a hurry to take down saffron flags. Saffron is not a symbol of terror that the police are showing haste (about removing them)".On Sunday, violence broke out on the JNU campus between students of two groups, in which over 60 people were injured.While one of student organisations -- JNU Students' Union (JNUSU) -- is leftist, the other, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, is the student wing of the Hindu nationalist organisation RSS.The JNUSU alleged that ABVP members stopped students from having non-vegetarian meals in the hostel mess and "created a violent atmosphere".However, the ABVP denied the charge and claimed that JNUSU obstructed a Hindu Puja organised at the hostel marking the birth anniversary of Lord Rama -- "Ram Navami".
india
delhi
new delhi
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Deexa Khanduri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg
Deexa Khanduri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/0f/1094785977_0:0:1040:780_1920x0_80_0_0_4e2360cc675968c7066111e1f2be1a9b.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Deexa Khanduri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg
india, india, the hindu, hindu sena, delhi, new delhi, bharatiya janata party (bjp)
Hindu Group Puts Up Posters Outside Top University, Warns of 'Stringent Steps If Saffron Insulted'
Deexa Khanduri
Sputnik correspondent
Last week, students at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) were injured after clashes broke out between student groups allegedly over meat being served in a hostel canteen on the occasion of the Hindu festival Ram Navami, dedicated to Lord Rama's birthday. Those who are religious fast, and many Hindus prefer to avoid eating meat during the festival.
A Hindu group -- Hindu Sena -- has put up posters and saffron flags
at the main gate of India's prestigious Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi, warning students of "stringent steps" if anyone were to mete out "insult to the saffron".
Saffron is deemed a sacred colour in Hinduism.
Various Hindu organisations Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS), the ideological parent organisation of the federally governing Bharatiya Janata Party, Bajrang Dal, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), and Hindu Sena also use saffron-coloured flags for identification.
Hindu Sena chief Vishnu Gupta stated that the group put up posters with text reading "Bhagwa (saffron) JNU".
"Saffron is being insulted on the JNU campus on a regular basis. We want to warn those who are doing this. Mend your ways. We won't tolerate this", Gupta stated in a video message.
"We respect your ideology and every religion. Insult to saffron will not be tolerated and we might take stringent steps", he added.
Meanwhile, police promptly removed saffron flags and banners that had been put up outside the JNU.
Gupta, however, said that the police disrespected the constitution by removing the flags.
"Police should not be in such a hurry to take down saffron flags. Saffron is not a symbol of terror that the police are showing haste (about removing them)".
On Sunday, violence broke out on the JNU campus between students of two groups, in which over 60 people were injured.
While one of student organisations -- JNU Students' Union (JNUSU) -- is leftist, the other, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, is the student wing of the Hindu nationalist organisation RSS.
The JNUSU alleged that ABVP members
stopped students from having non-vegetarian meals in the hostel mess and "created a violent atmosphere".
However, the ABVP denied the charge and claimed that JNUSU obstructed a Hindu Puja organised at the hostel marking the birth anniversary of Lord Rama -- "Ram Navami".