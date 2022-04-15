https://sputniknews.com/20220415/ghislaine-maxwell-shocked--perturbed-after-judge-denies-bid-for-retrial-brother-says-1094793706.html

Ghislaine Maxwell 'Shocked & Perturbed' After Judge Denies Bid for Retrial, Brother Says

Ghislaine Maxwell 'Shocked & Perturbed' After Judge Denies Bid for Retrial, Brother Says

In early April, US Judge Alison J. Nathan denied Ghislaine Maxwell’s request for a retrial, ruling that a juror's “inadvertent mistake” in filling out his jury... 15.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-15T15:35+0000

2022-04-15T15:35+0000

2022-04-15T15:35+0000

us

ghislaine maxwell

jeffrey epstein

judge

trial

suicide

sexual abuse

sex trafficking

prince andrew

virginia roberts giuffre

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/18/1082172730_0:133:2730:1669_1920x0_80_0_0_e85be686d433b37b54d836e820f29920.jpg

Ghislaine Maxwell's brother Ian says the family is "shocked" and "perturbed" by a judge's decision to reject a retrial request. He then hit out at the US judicial system: "The prosecution held an infamous press conference the day of her arrest, they pointed to a picture of Epstein and my sister, and the implication was that she was guilty which meant it was open season on Ghislaine and it's never let up.""There is no possibility in the English system for the prosecutor to hold a press conference and say 'this woman is guilty' before any trial has taken place. Ghislaine was depicted as some evil moll, it's grotesque. Numerous accusers who were not called in this trial, lawyers have been vociferous and none of it has been put to the test. It's just drip, drip, drip."He went on to describe the "horrendous incarceration" his sister has been in for two years now, saying that aside from being put in isolation, Ghislaine is on suicide watch, and "continues to have torches shone in her eyes every 15 minutes to make sure she is still breathing"."She is denied all kinds of rights and opportunities. It's a shocker, she was already frail mentally and physically at the start of the trial and I think this impacted for sure on whether she would give evidence in her own defence knowing what an aggressive affair that would have been".Ian Maxwell further questioned a key accuser, Virginia Giuffre, who claimed she was trafficked by Maxwell and Epstein to have sex with powerful people, including British Prince Andrew, was never called to testify in the trial.He believes that the prosecution "realised" that Giuffre would have done "more damage" when cross-examined.Regardless of a streak of bad luck, Ghislaine "has hope", Ian says. "She has a strong and supportive family. We have hope we are going to fight."Maxwell's defence team had their hopes high on securing a new trial after one of the jurors revealed that he had made a mistake in filling out his jury questionnaire form by failing to mention that he was a victim of sexual abuse. The man told the media that he informed other jurors during deliberations about his own history of sexual abuse. The juror said that he could remember “some details, but not everything” when it came to his own sexual abuse experiences. However, US Judge Alison J. Nathan dismissed the request for a retrial last week, saying that the juror's mistake would not be enough to cause a mistrial. The judge established that the juror made “several direct, unambiguous statements to multiple media outlets about his own experience that do not pertain to jury deliberations, and that cast doubt on the accuracy of his responses” in the jury selection process.In August 2021, Virginia Giuffre filed a civil case in New York under the state's Child Victims Act alleging that Prince Andrew had sexually abused her when she was 17 in London, New York, and the US Virgin Islands. Giuffre claimed that she was brought there by the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and his "madam" Ghislaine Maxwell. The UK prince has repeatedly denied the allegations.As for Maxwell, she was found guilty on 29 December of recruiting underage girls to be sexually abused by the late billionaire financier Epstein between 1994 and 2004 at his various properties. She is now facing sentencing in June, with the prospect of spending up to 60 years in a US jail. After her conviction, Maxwell was placed in a room at the prison with a psychiatrist and two other cellmates, including a guard, to make sure she's not suicidal.Jeffrey Epstein was arrested in 2019 on charges of organising the sex trafficking of underage girls. While denying all charges and awaiting trial, the tycoon was found dead in his New York federal jail cell in 2019, with his death being ruled a suicide. In February 2022, Jean-Luc Brunel, a former modelling agent who was close to Jeffrey Epstein, and was being held in an investigation into the alleged rape and trafficking of minors for sexual exploitation was found dead in his French jail cell.

https://sputniknews.com/20220308/prince-andrew--virginia-giuffre-sign-agreement-to-dismiss-sexual-abuse-case---report-1093699249.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220402/us-judge-denies-ghislaine-maxwells-bid-for-new-trial-despite-jurors-mistake-1094410502.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us, ghislaine maxwell, jeffrey epstein, judge, trial, suicide, sexual abuse, sex trafficking, prince andrew, virginia roberts giuffre