Fox News Denies Having Anything to Do With 'Authorized' Account on Trump's Truth Social

A Truth Social account appearing to belong to the Fox News network has turned out to be nothing more than a dud after the conservative outlet revealed the page had not been authorized, Axios reported on Thursday.Screenshots provided by the outlet showed a red check-marked Truth Social account with the Fox News name and logo had shone on the platform, which carries a striking similarity to Twitter.Moreover, according to Axios, Devin Nunes, the former congressman and CEO of Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), welcomed the network's presence at the site, writing: "Great to have RSS feed for @FoxNews now LIVE here on TRUTH! This adds to @OAN and @NewsMax."However, the channel's representative reportedly said that the network had no involvement with the account.Notably, before Fox News, a number of well-known media and sports organizations were discovered on Truth Social, according to the report. These accounts, however, are unverified, with disclaimers stating that they are "an RSS feed aggregating bot, and is not managed by or affiliated with the referenced news outlet."But the Fox News account does not have the "bot" disclaimer, and according to Axios, Truth Social's stock rose this week when one of their reporters sent out a now-deleted tweet mentioning the verified account's existence.Axios reported that investors might have considered Fox News' involvement as a huge plus for the floundering app.Meanwhile, the headlines these days are heavily occupied by Twitter due to the ongoing spat between the company and its new top shareholder, Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Former US President Donald Trump moved toward the launch of his brainchild in the months after the Capitol riot after he was banned from Twitter helping to incite the mayhem that unfolded on January 6, 2021, over the certification of the 2020 presidential election results.

