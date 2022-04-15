https://sputniknews.com/20220415/former-assistant-slams-amber-heard-at-johnny-depps-libel-trial-1094797242.html

Former Assistant Slams Amber Heard at Johnny Depp's Libel Trial

Former Assistant Slams Amber Heard at Johnny Depp's Libel Trial

James also alleged that, as she worked for Heard, she never witnessed Depp abusing his ex-wife. 15.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-15T18:17+0000

2022-04-15T18:17+0000

2022-04-15T18:17+0000

society

amber heard

johnny depp

trial

deposition

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/0f/1081173167_0:183:2515:1598_1920x0_80_0_0_80e686ff38a46e478a333ee5f9bf9aab.jpg

Kate James, former personal assistant of Amber Heard, has accused the actress of creating an abusive work environment, Fox News reports.According to the media outlet, James delivered her accusations in a videotaped deposition that was played this week at Johnny Depp’s ongoing libel trial against Heard.In her deposition, James claimed that Heard would subject her to a "barrage" of text messages at night, "between 2 am and 4 am".Heard also allegedly would scream at James, over the phone multiple times and once in person.Having noted that she was fired later because Heard said she couldn’t afford her services anymore, James described the actress as “dramatic” and said she never witnessed Depp abusing his ex-wife, the media outlet notes.A source familiar with the defence, however, reportedly said that James "appeared to be a disgruntled employee as a result of her being fired by Miss Heard," and that “her credibility is called into question, as she admitted asking Mr. Depp to be put on his payroll after her termination.”At the same time, the media outlet points out, a source close to Depp said that James "testified under oath her experience working in a troubling, under-paid and abusive work environment during her employment with Ms. Heard, stating she never once saw or heard anything related to allegations of physical violence between the two and in fact, suffered her own various forms of abuse at the hands of Amber".Johnny Depp is currently suing his former wife Amber Heard for $50 million, alleging that she defamed him in an opinion column she published in The Washington Post (printed in Fairfax County) in December 2018.In said publication, Heard claimed to have been a victim of domestic abuse, while never directly naming Depp.

https://sputniknews.com/20220410/amber-heard-goes-offline-as-johnny-depp-libel-trial-to-boast-whos-who-of-hollywood-witness-list--1094635922.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Andrei Dergalin

Andrei Dergalin

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Andrei Dergalin

society, amber heard, johnny depp, trial, deposition