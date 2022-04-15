https://sputniknews.com/20220415/elon-musk-offers-to-buy-twitter-and-defend-free-speech-1094771398.html

Elon Musk Offers to Buy Twitter and Defend Free Speech

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Virginia Gov. Youngkin being sued by news organizations over school... 15.04.2022, Sputnik International

Elon Musk Offers to Buy Twitter and Defend Free Speech On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Virginia Gov. Youngkin being sued by news organizations over school tip line emails, and the EU stopping weapon sales to Russia.

Guests:Carter Laren - Co-host of Unsafe Spaces | Elon Musk, Defending the First Amendment, and Twitter Possibly Being Sold to Elon MuskScottie Nell Hughes - Journalist, Former RT News Anchor, and Political Commentator | Hate Mail, Cable Companies as Utilities, and Donald Trump Agreeing with Joe BidenIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Carter Laren about Twitter, the importance of the First Amendment, left-wing activists at Twitter, and capitalism. Carter spoke on Elon Musk's plans for buying Twitter and shadowbanning on Twitter possibly ending. Carter analyzed open-source algorithms and the corporate press afraid of Elon Musk purchasing Twitter.In the second hour, Lee and Carter Laren spoke with Scottie Nell Hughes about corporate media, James Clapper, and the 2024 election. Scottie talked about President Trump possibly returning to Twitter and Trump's endorsement of Dr. Oz as Republican Senate candidate. Scottie spoke about the 2024 election and the political rise of Ron DeSantis.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

