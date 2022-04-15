https://sputniknews.com/20220415/egypt-agrees-to-purchase-indian-wheat-as-ukrainian-conflict-threatens-food-security-1094779382.html

Egypt Agrees to Purchase Indian Wheat as Ukrainian Conflict Threatens Food Security

Egypt Agrees to Purchase Indian Wheat as Ukrainian Conflict Threatens Food Security

Russia and Ukraine are the primary supplier of wheat in Egypt, the largest wheat importer globally. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently offered to... 15.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-15T10:52+0000

2022-04-15T10:52+0000

2022-04-15T10:52+0000

wheat

food

inflation

egypt

ukraine

russia

food security

europe

narendra modi

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103945/18/1039451845_0:143:3792:2276_1920x0_80_0_0_feb7acc567e6709b01c89909ff2c69a2.jpg

Egypt — the world's largest wheat importer -- has approved the Indian wheat for domestic use after years of denial over various issues.Piyush Goyal, India's Minister of Commerce and Industry, has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government is stepping in as the world looks for reliable sources of food supplies.Egypt's Agriculture Ministry has announced the decision after consent was given by a technical delegation that visited Indian states of Madhya Pradesh and Punjab.The Egyptian government decided to diversify "the imports of strategic goods to reduce" any negative impact on wheat supply from Russia and Ukraine, climate change, and drought.Egypt has expedited efforts to ensure the wheat supplies needed to feed its 60 million citizens at highly subsidised rates. Presently, Russia and Ukraine dominate the Egyptian market with low-cost wheat supplies. In 2020, both the countries supplied wheat worth $2.4 billion to Egypt.However, since Moscow's special military operation began in Ukraine, the wheat stockpiles have plummeted, and as per the government's estimates, they stood at just two-and-a-half months.The Indian government, which had 18.99 million tonnes of wheat as of 1 April, is scouting for customers to supply foodgrains as the demand-supply gap caused by the Ukrainian crisis fuelled wheat prices in the global market.India's wheat stock at government-owned godowns is 2.5 times the nation's strategic reserve requirements.World Food Programme (WFP) executive director David Beasley had also acknowledged that the "bullets and bombs in Ukraine could take the global hunger crisis to levels beyond anything we've seen before".It is feared that supply disruption would hit the Middle East, northern Africa, including the Horn of Africa region, and countries like Afghanistan badly.India's attempt to export foodgrains to the world witnessed massive protests from the West. The US claimed the Indian government's subsidy makes foodgrains cheaper, resulting in a disruption in the global market with western producers at a disadvantage.In January this year, 28 lawmakers of the US Congress had compelled the Joe Biden administration to file a petition against India at the WTO.

egypt

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

wheat, food, inflation, egypt, ukraine, russia, food security, europe, narendra modi