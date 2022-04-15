https://sputniknews.com/20220415/clashes-erupt-after-israeli-forces-storm-grounds-of-al-aqsa-mosque---report-1094774370.html
Clashes Erupt After Israeli Forces Storm Grounds of Al-Aqsa Mosque - Report
03:02 GMT 15.04.2022 (Updated: 03:58 GMT 15.04.2022)
Being updated
Breaking news of the clash follows days of building tensions. On Thursday three Jews were arrested by the Al-Aqsa Mosque's guards while attempting to conduct a Passover sacrifice at the holy site this Friday.
Clashes have erupted at Al-Aqsa Mosque in the Old City of Jerusalem. Israeli forces have stormed what is the third holiest site in Islam.
While one Twitter user @SuleimanMas1 filmed a video of the riots. While Israeli police use what appear to be stun grenades says the witness, Arabs are left to throw random, found objects like stones.
According to a Palestinian media service, the occupation forces have fired tear gas canisters into the tribal prayer hall of the Al-Aqsa Mosque.
A video shows some individuals shooting fireworks in retaliation. It is unclear which "side" of the conflict is shooting the fireworks.
PTV News, Iran state-affiliated media outlet, reported that at least 17 Palestinians
have been injured after Israeli forces stormed the mosque firing tear gas and other harmful weapons at the worshippers.
The Red Crescent in Jerusalem reported "seven injuries to the upper extremities of the body were evacuated from Al-Asbat Gate to Al-Quds Hospitals, and there are still a number of injuries inside Al-Aqsa Mosque
