https://sputniknews.com/20220415/clashes-erupt-after-israeli-forces-storm-grounds-of-al-aqsa-mosque---report-1094774370.html

Clashes Erupt After Israeli Forces Storm Grounds of Al-Aqsa Mosque - Report

Clashes Erupt After Israeli Forces Storm Grounds of Al-Aqsa Mosque - Report

Breaking news of the clash follows days of building tensions. On Thursday three Jews were arrested by the Al-Aqsa Mosque's guards while attempting to conduct a... 15.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-15T03:02+0000

2022-04-15T03:02+0000

2022-04-15T03:58+0000

al-aqsa mosque

israel defense forces (idf)

storming

clashes

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/0f/1094775290_4:0:1209:678_1920x0_80_0_0_4e979a49a18a1e326b3d54505ae12fd6.png

Clashes have erupted at Al-Aqsa Mosque in the Old City of Jerusalem. Israeli forces have stormed what is the third holiest site in Islam.While one Twitter user @SuleimanMas1 filmed a video of the riots. While Israeli police use what appear to be stun grenades says the witness, Arabs are left to throw random, found objects like stones.According to a Palestinian media service, the occupation forces have fired tear gas canisters into the tribal prayer hall of the Al-Aqsa Mosque. A video shows some individuals shooting fireworks in retaliation. It is unclear which "side" of the conflict is shooting the fireworks. PTV News, Iran state-affiliated media outlet, reported that at least 17 Palestinians have been injured after Israeli forces stormed the mosque firing tear gas and other harmful weapons at the worshippers. The Red Crescent in Jerusalem reported "seven injuries to the upper extremities of the body were evacuated from Al-Asbat Gate to Al-Quds Hospitals, and there are still a number of injuries inside Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

al-aqsa mosque, israel defense forces (idf), storming, clashes