Brazilian Health Regulator Anvisa Bans Imports of Kinder Products Over Salmonella
"Anvisa has published a decision that prohibits the commercialization, distribution, imports and use of Kinder branded products that have become a matter of risk. This measure applies to the Ferrero products [made] in Belgium," the regulator said in a statement.Anvisa stressed that Brazil had not imported these products but the organization decided to take preventive measures.Last week, the Belgian Federal Agency for the Safety of the Food Chain (FASFC) temporarily shut down the factory of Italian confectionery company Ferrero in Arlon over a wave of salmonella cases. The agency recalled all products made in Arlon, which include Kinder Surprise, Kinder Mini Eggs, Kinder Surprise Maxi and Kinder Schoko-Bons.
