https://sputniknews.com/20220415/brazilian-health-regulator-anvisa-bans-imports-of-kinder-products-over-salmonella-1094775782.html
Brazilian Health Regulator Anvisa Bans Imports of Kinder Products Over Salmonella
Brazilian Health Regulator Anvisa Bans Imports of Kinder Products Over Salmonella
BUENOS AIRES (Sputnik) - The Brazilian health regulator Anvisa said it had banned the imports of Kinder products over the outbreak of salmonella. 15.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-15T04:34+0000
2022-04-15T04:34+0000
2022-04-15T04:34+0000
brazil
salmonella
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105647/60/1056476065_0:68:1920:1148_1920x0_80_0_0_52a8994e1bf8b3ed7f21f1a6acc33d74.jpg
"Anvisa has published a decision that prohibits the commercialization, distribution, imports and use of Kinder branded products that have become a matter of risk. This measure applies to the Ferrero products [made] in Belgium," the regulator said in a statement.Anvisa stressed that Brazil had not imported these products but the organization decided to take preventive measures.Last week, the Belgian Federal Agency for the Safety of the Food Chain (FASFC) temporarily shut down the factory of Italian confectionery company Ferrero in Arlon over a wave of salmonella cases. The agency recalled all products made in Arlon, which include Kinder Surprise, Kinder Mini Eggs, Kinder Surprise Maxi and Kinder Schoko-Bons.
brazil
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105647/60/1056476065_150:0:1771:1216_1920x0_80_0_0_310c7ee54b37020700262f14640b4425.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
brazil, salmonella
Brazilian Health Regulator Anvisa Bans Imports of Kinder Products Over Salmonella
BUENOS AIRES (Sputnik) - The Brazilian health regulator Anvisa said it had banned the imports of Kinder products over the outbreak of salmonella.
"Anvisa has published a decision that prohibits the commercialization, distribution, imports and use of Kinder branded products that have become a matter of risk. This measure applies to the Ferrero products [made] in Belgium," the regulator said in a statement.
Anvisa stressed that Brazil had not imported these products but the organization decided to take preventive measures.
Last week, the Belgian Federal Agency for the Safety of the Food Chain (FASFC) temporarily shut down the factory of Italian confectionery company Ferrero in Arlon over a wave of salmonella
cases. The agency recalled all products made in Arlon, which include Kinder Surprise, Kinder Mini Eggs, Kinder Surprise Maxi and Kinder Schoko-Bons.