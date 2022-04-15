https://sputniknews.com/20220415/biden-first-lady-report-joint-gross-income-of-610702-in-2021-1094800939.html

Biden, First Lady Report Joint Gross Income of $610,702 in 2021

“Today, the President and First Lady released their 2021 federal income tax return,” the White House said in a press release. “The President and First Lady filed their income tax return jointly and reported federal adjusted gross income of $610,702. They paid $150,439 in federal income tax, and their 2021 effective federal income tax rate is 24.6 percent.”In 2021, the Bidens spent $17,394 for charity contributions, including providing $5,000 to the Beau Biden Foundation, the release said.US Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Douglas Emhoff reported a joint gross income of $$1,655,563 and paid $523,371 in federal tax income while contributing $22,100 to charity in 2021, the release added.It was not until Richard Nixon, the 37th President of the United States, that incumbent US presidents started to make public their tax returns. The only exceptions to date have been Donald Trump and Gerald Ford.

