Biden Edges Closer to Interventionism as Ukrainian Fighters Surrender En Masse
Biden Edges Closer to Interventionism as Ukrainian Fighters Surrender En Masse
On this episode of Fault Lines, host Jamarl Thomas talks about Ukrainian fighters in Mariupol surrendering as Russian troops gain traction, Biden's Federal...
Biden Edges Closer to Interventionism as Ukrainian Fighters Surrender En Masse
On this episode of Fault Lines, host Jamarl Thomas talks about Ukrainian fighters in Mariupol surrendering as Russian troops gain traction, Biden’s Federal Reserve lying with statistics about the true inflation rate, and the context of China’s lockdown in Shanghai.
Guests:Scott Ritter - Military Analyst | Biden Edges Closer to Interventionism as Ukrainian Fighters Surrender En MasseMark Frost - Economist | The Fed Gaslights Americans With Phony Inflation StatsMatthew Ehret - Journalist | Shanghai Lockdown in Context: Why China Insists on Zero-COVIDIn the first hour, Scott Ritter joined the show for a military analysis on Ukrainian fighters surrendering en masse in Mariupol as Russia gains traction, contrary to Western propaganda. We also discussed the veracity of reports that US and British special operatives are secretly fighting on behalf of Ukraine.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Mark Frost for a discussion on the Fed lying with statistics about the true inflation rate by ignoring vital goods like fuel and groceries, why the U.S. failed to persuade Russia, and why Americans are fed up with Biden's broken promises.In the third hour, Matthew Ehret joined the conversation to talk about the context of China's harsh lockdown of 26 million in Shanghai, the strategy behind China's strict zero-COVID policy, and Biden revealing the true nature of the U.S. regime change policy.

The views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
Biden Edges Closer to Interventionism as Ukrainian Fighters Surrender En Masse
On this episode of Fault Lines, host Jamarl Thomas talks about Ukrainian fighters in Mariupol surrendering as Russian troops gain traction, Biden’s Federal Reserve lying with statistics about the true inflation rate, and the context of China’s lockdown in Shanghai.
Scott Ritter - Military Analyst | Biden Edges Closer to Interventionism as Ukrainian Fighters Surrender En Masse
Mark Frost - Economist | The Fed Gaslights Americans With Phony Inflation Stats
Matthew Ehret - Journalist | Shanghai Lockdown in Context: Why China Insists on Zero-COVID
In the first hour, Scott Ritter joined the show for a military analysis on Ukrainian fighters surrendering en masse in Mariupol as Russia gains traction, contrary to Western propaganda. We also discussed the veracity of reports that US and British special operatives are secretly fighting on behalf of Ukraine.
In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Mark Frost for a discussion on the Fed lying with statistics about the true inflation rate by ignoring vital goods like fuel and groceries, why the U.S. failed to persuade Russia, and why Americans are fed up with Biden’s broken promises.
In the third hour, Matthew Ehret joined the conversation to talk about the context of China’s harsh lockdown of 26 million in Shanghai, the strategy behind China’s strict zero-COVID policy, and Biden revealing the true nature of the U.S. regime change policy.
The views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.