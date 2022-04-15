International
https://sputniknews.com/20220415/at-least-60-palestinians-injured-after-israeli-police-broke-into-jerusalem-mosque--reports-1094778496.html
At Least 60 Palestinians Injured After Israeli Police Broke Into Jerusalem Mosque -Reports
At Least 60 Palestinians Injured After Israeli Police Broke Into Jerusalem Mosque -Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least 60 Palestinians sustained injuries in a result of the clashes with Israeli police units, which broke into Al-Aqsa Mosque in... 15.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-15T06:38+0000
2022-04-15T06:38+0000
al-aqsa mosque
israel
middle east
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/0f/1094778253_0:176:3017:1873_1920x0_80_0_0_cd92b45155d0ee8089d0117bb149685c.jpg
According to reports, on Friday morning Israeli police units raided Al-Aqsa Mosque, the third Islam holiest site, where thousands of Palestinians performed a dawn prayer. The law enforcers opened fire with rubber bullet, launched noise bombs and disseminated tear gas. The footage on the social media also showed Palestinians throwing rocks at the police officers.The Palestinian Red Crescent assisted dozens of injured, while transferring over 60 people to Jerusalem hospitals. The majority of people sustained injuries of the upper parts of the body.The incident occurred in the second Friday of Ramadan, which gathers thousands of Muslims on prayers. Last Friday, Al-Aqsa Mosque was attended by nearly 80,000 of people, according to Wafa. The media also reported that Israeli forced are limiting the number of people entering Jerusalem from the West Bank who seek to attend prayer at Al-Aqsa Mosque.For the last several weeks, the security situation in Israel has deteriorated. Since March 22, four attacks have claimed the lives of 14 people.
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/0f/1094778253_142:0:2873:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e513325c13f4048f72cb6f108caf0adb.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
al-aqsa mosque, israel, middle east

At Least 60 Palestinians Injured After Israeli Police Broke Into Jerusalem Mosque -Reports

06:38 GMT 15.04.2022
© AFP 2022 / AHMAD GHARABLIPalestinian demonstrators clash with Israeli police at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque compound on April 15, 2022.
Palestinian demonstrators clash with Israeli police at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque compound on April 15, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.04.2022
© AFP 2022 / AHMAD GHARABLI
Subscribe
US
India
Global
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least 60 Palestinians sustained injuries in a result of the clashes with Israeli police units, which broke into Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, Palestinian news agency Wafa reported on Friday, citing the Palestinian Red Crescent.
According to reports, on Friday morning Israeli police units raided Al-Aqsa Mosque, the third Islam holiest site, where thousands of Palestinians performed a dawn prayer. The law enforcers opened fire with rubber bullet, launched noise bombs and disseminated tear gas. The footage on the social media also showed Palestinians throwing rocks at the police officers.
© Twitter/Palestine News 24/7Screenshot
Screenshot - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.04.2022
Screenshot
© Twitter/Palestine News 24/7
The Palestinian Red Crescent assisted dozens of injured, while transferring over 60 people to Jerusalem hospitals. The majority of people sustained injuries of the upper parts of the body.
The incident occurred in the second Friday of Ramadan, which gathers thousands of Muslims on prayers. Last Friday, Al-Aqsa Mosque was attended by nearly 80,000 of people, according to Wafa. The media also reported that Israeli forced are limiting the number of people entering Jerusalem from the West Bank who seek to attend prayer at Al-Aqsa Mosque.
For the last several weeks, the security situation in Israel has deteriorated. Since March 22, four attacks have claimed the lives of 14 people.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала