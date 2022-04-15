https://sputniknews.com/20220415/at-least-60-palestinians-injured-after-israeli-police-broke-into-jerusalem-mosque--reports-1094778496.html
At Least 60 Palestinians Injured After Israeli Police Broke Into Jerusalem Mosque -Reports
At Least 60 Palestinians Injured After Israeli Police Broke Into Jerusalem Mosque -Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least 60 Palestinians sustained injuries in a result of the clashes with Israeli police units, which broke into Al-Aqsa Mosque in...
According to reports, on Friday morning Israeli police units raided Al-Aqsa Mosque
, the third Islam holiest site, where thousands of Palestinians performed a dawn prayer. The law enforcers opened fire with rubber bullet, launched noise bombs and disseminated tear gas. The footage on the social media also showed Palestinians throwing rocks at the police officers.
The Palestinian Red Crescent assisted dozens of injured, while transferring over 60 people to Jerusalem hospitals. The majority of people sustained injuries of the upper parts of the body.
The incident occurred in the second Friday of Ramadan, which gathers thousands of Muslims on prayers. Last Friday, Al-Aqsa Mosque was attended by nearly 80,000 of people, according to Wafa. The media also reported that Israeli forced are limiting the number of people entering Jerusalem from the West Bank who seek to attend prayer at Al-Aqsa Mosque.
For the last several weeks, the security situation in Israel has deteriorated. Since March 22, four attacks have claimed the lives of 14 people.