Arizona Man Busted After Stuffing Over 180 Animals in a Freezer - Media

A 43-years old resident of Arizona named Michael Patrick Turland has been arrested by authorities after the remains of some 183 animals were discovered in a garage freezer at a home he'd previously rented, KXAS-TV reports.
According to the media outlet, Mohave County deputies and animal control officers made this grisly discovery on 3 April, after a woman contacted them and told them that Turland did not return the snakes she lent him for breeding.
The frozen animal carcasses included those of dogs, turtles, lizards, birds, snakes, mice, rats and rabbits.
"Several of the animals appeared to have been frozen alive due to their body positioning," the sheriff’s office reportedly said in a statement.
The animal remains were initially found by the home’s owner, while they were cleaning after Turland and his wife vacated the residence; the owner then contacted the woman who, in turn, notified the sheriff’s office.
The authorities apprehended Turland on Wednesday, after being notified that he'd returned to the property.
"When interviewed, Turland eventually admitted to placing some of the animals in the freezer when they were still alive," the statement said.
Turland has since been arrested on 94 counts of animal cruelty, the media outlet adds.