Donbass. Genocide. 2014-2022
This special project was launched to shed light on what has happened in Donbass over the past eight years, with the aim to show not only episodes of crimes by the Kiev regime against the civilian population, but also to explore the roots of the disaster occurring in the region.
Aftermath of Shelling of Donetsk School No. 61
This footage shows the aftermath of Ukrainian forces' shelling of school No. 61 in the Kievsky district of Donetsk in October 2014. The newly restored building (major maintenance works took place in 2012) was seriously damaged. The mortars hit the building's roof and broke through, falling inside the gym. The school's walls were damaged as well. Because of hostilities in the region, children in Donetsk had begun their school year a month later. However, the shelling hadn't stopped by then, and Ukrainian forces continued to attack Donetsk using heavy artillery.
14:20 GMT 15.04.2022
School buildings repeatedly came under attack in the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics throughout all eight years of the Ukrainian government's genocide against civilians in the country's breakaway republics in the east.
This footage shows the aftermath of Ukrainian forces' shelling of school No. 61 in the Kievsky district of Donetsk in October 2014.
The newly restored building (major maintenance works took place in 2012) was seriously damaged. The mortars hit the building's roof and broke through, falling inside the gym. The school's walls were damaged as well.
Because of hostilities in the region, children in Donetsk had begun their school year a month later. However, the shelling hadn't stopped by then, and Ukrainian forces continued to attack Donetsk using heavy artillery.
