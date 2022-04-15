https://sputniknews.com/20220415/aftermath-of-shelling-of-donetsk-school-no-61-1094786171.html

Aftermath of Shelling of Donetsk School No. 61

Aftermath of Shelling of Donetsk School No. 61

School buildings repeatedly came under attack in the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics throughout all eight years of the Ukrainian government's genocide...

This footage shows the aftermath of Ukrainian forces' shelling of school No. 61 in the Kievsky district of Donetsk in October 2014. The newly restored building (major maintenance works took place in 2012) was seriously damaged. The mortars hit the building's roof and broke through, falling inside the gym. The school's walls were damaged as well. Because of hostilities in the region, children in Donetsk had begun their school year a month later. However, the shelling hadn't stopped by then, and Ukrainian forces continued to attack Donetsk using heavy artillery.

