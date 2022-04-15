https://sputniknews.com/20220415/800m-more-for-ukraine-nypd-stumbles-cnn-hypocrisy-housing-inflation-1094772205.html

800M More for Ukraine, NYPD Stumbles, CNN Hypocrisy, Housing Inflation

NYPD slaps itself on the back for no good reason, and CNN commits indefensible hypocrisy in its latest hit piece on Sputnik. 15.04.2022, Sputnik International

Misfits John Kiriakou and Michelle Witte are joined by Robert Fantina, author, activist, and journalist, to discuss the latest military support for the conflict in Ukraine, the UK’s cruel new asylum policy, and the state of immigration controls and refugee treatment in Europe.Dr. Richard Wolff, professor of economics emeritus at the University of Massachusetts, visiting professor in the graduate program in international affairs of the New School University in New York, host of the syndicated weekly show “Economic Update” and author of several books, discusses the rise in world food prices and what wealthy countries should do in response, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s flights of fancy in threatening economic isolation for nations that maintain relations with Russia, and who Special Economic Zones actually benefit.Jim Kavanagh, editor of The Polemicist.net, discusses CNN’s latest attack on dissenting media, the horrifying death of Patrick Lyoya at the hands of American police, the latest in the legal saga of Clinton lawyer Michael Sussman, and what Twitter might be like in the hands of Elon Musk.Ron Clewer, Illinois market president for Gorman & Company and an affordable housing advocate, discusses the future of mortgage rates and housing prices in the US, and what political solutions might help prospective homebuyers in the short term.The Misfits also talked about the latest charges in a Fort Bragg homicide, the possibility of a luxury doorman’s strike, tanking NFTs, and Pam Anderson’s turn on Broadway.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

2022

