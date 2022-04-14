https://sputniknews.com/20220414/witness-from-mariupol-azov-neo-nazis-took-civilians-hostage--used-them-as-human-shields---video-1094751884.html

Witness From Mariupol: Azov Neo-Nazis Took Civilians Hostage & Used Them as Human Shields - Video

Witness From Mariupol: Azov Neo-Nazis Took Civilians Hostage & Used Them as Human Shields - Video

Over the past few weeks, multiple witnesses have come forward, sharing the gruesome details of war crimes committed by Ukrainian radicals. 14.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-14T07:07+0000

2022-04-14T07:07+0000

2022-04-14T07:34+0000

russia

ukraine

mariupol

azov battalion

azov

hostages

donbass. genocide. 2014-2022

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/0e/1094752861_0:0:3248:1827_1920x0_80_0_0_05ade1b161e5aef9ffa1b32df24ce766.jpg

A woman from Mariupol has revealed that militants from the neo-Nazi Azov Regiment took hostages among the civilian population and used them as human shields.She added that when forces from the DPR arrived, Azov troops were hiding behind hostages, and some "accidents" occurred.Ukrainian radicals are now encircled in Mariupol, the second-largest city in the DPR. The Donbass militia forces have already seized control of the port and downtown, but fighting in the industrial zone has yet to cease.Azov was created from a group of neo-Nazi volunteer paramilitaries, which was formed in late 2014, taking part in hostilities in Donbass. Since then it has evolved into a regiment, integrated into the Ukrainian National Guard.

ukraine

mariupol

azov

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

russia, ukraine, mariupol, azov battalion, azov, hostages