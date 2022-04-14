https://sputniknews.com/20220414/us-politico-media-incestuous-relationship-driving-wartime-propaganda-cnn-hit-piece-journo-says-1094770880.html

US Politico-Media ‘Incestuous Relationship’ Driving ‘Wartime Propaganda’ CNN Hit Piece, Journo Says

US Politico-Media ‘Incestuous Relationship’ Driving ‘Wartime Propaganda’ CNN Hit Piece, Journo Says

Over the last 20 years, US corporate media outlets have populated their 24-hour news cycles with a bevy of commentators from the military-industrial complex... 14.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-14T22:34+0000

2022-04-14T22:34+0000

2022-04-14T22:36+0000

radio sputnik

cnn

censorship

propaganda

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101738/52/1017385212_0:264:2816:1848_1920x0_80_0_0_534befd1a5fc64aa74cf84629d3b1fc9.jpg

US corporate news agency CNN on Thursday published the story “two US cities host Russia-backed radio station that spreads war propaganda” in which, like so many previous reports about Sputnik News Agency, they failed to offer more than the most cursory look at the story subject’s point of view.“None of the Sputnik hosts we reached out to would speak with us for this story,” CNN’s Alex Marquardt claims in the story. However, according to Sputnik journalist Garland Nixon, he agreed to an interview on the condition that it be broadcast live. CNN declined.“The hosts can often be heard parroting Kremlin talking points on Ukraine,” the bit says, which was produced by the show “Anderson Cooper 360.” Its example? “Back Story” host Lee Stranahan saying he “already knew that Ukrainian Nazis were real.”An interesting point to contest, given that CNN ran an article about the Azov Battalion’s “neo-Nazi history” barely two weeks ago. Of course, the network has also made a bad habit of using an Azov officer, Denis Prokopenko, as a source for several news reports over the last month and failed to disclose Azov’s ideology.“They claim to simply be offering a different viewpoint, asking questions, challenging the narrative, which often veers into seeing conspiracies, seeding doubt and distrust - classic elements of disinformation,” the video continues."On public airwaves, even if a station is backed by a country allegedly committing war crimes, they can, in the US, continue to broadcast,” Marquardt concluded, without a hint of irony.Privatizing CensorshipJim Kavanaugh, a writer at The Polemicist and Counterpunch, told Radio Sputnik’s The Critical Hour on Thursday that the attack on Sputnik, like those that silenced RT America last month, is being driven by the US media, not by the US government, which is all-too-eager to take up the banner of wartime propaganda due to the “incestuous relationship between the media and the politicians.”Kavanaugh said that networks like CNN were demanding censorship of anti-war media “essentially without the pressure of the government because in that report, they say ‘oh, the FCC says they can’t stop it, do any content restriction or content censorship, but we’re here telling you that they should.’”In the CNN report, Marquardt asked Scottie Nell Hughes, a former CNN contributor and temporary fill-in host for Stranahan’s radio show: “We know that Russian state media is putting out lies about this conflict, and I say that as someone who is on the ground in Ukraine, so why should the United States tolerate having Russian state media on its public airwaves?”Kavanaugh pointed out that American media has been engaged in “wartime propaganda,” making its posturing against what they call “disinformation” by Russian media hypocritical at best.“What they’re doing is putting pressure on [RM Broadcasting owner Arnold Farolito] and they’re trying to put pressure on any Americans involved in this [Sputnik News operations] to stop it.”Indeed, the National Association of Broadcasters, a trade association and lobby group that’s no stranger to censorship of the airwaves, demanded last month that US broadcasters pull the plug on any operations with “Russian-sponsored programming.” NAB CEO Curtis LeGeyt said in a statement that "while the First Amendment protects freedom of speech, however, it does not prevent private actors from exercising sound, moral judgment.”Contrary to the fear that CNN tried to put behind the notion that Sputnik is “seeding doubt and distrust” about the American narrative, Kavanaugh said that was actually a good thing.‘Noble Lie’ of Pro-War PropagandaLeon recalled an NBC story from April 5 about how US media has consciously repeated US intelligence that “wasn’t rock solid, officials said, to keep Russian President Vladimir Putin off balance.”The Howard University professor rejected the notion that Sputnik’s reporting is simply “questioning” the dominant narrative: “we are providing evidence and analysis by those who know, that challenge the narrative.”The author said that in that situation, “the press is part of the government apparatus that is pushing you, manufacturing consent for war. And this is what’s happening now. And for the media, for journalists to get up and say ‘there’s a real problem with any journalism, any media that sows doubt about that, that makes you think twice about that, about going to war, resist wartime propaganda that we’re giving you,’ I mean, that’s just outrageous that a journalist could think that would be something that they should say or could say and have any credibility. But that’s the stage we’re at now and it’s very frightening, and it’s going to get worse, I think.”Another prescient example they cited was White House spokesperson Jen Psaki reportedly planning on leaving the Biden administration for a job at MSNBC, one of the agencies whose reporters are supposed to grill the press secretary daily and hold the government accountable.“I’m not negotiating for a job with CNN or MSNBC, neither are you guys, and that’s the point. There is this kind of incestuous relationship between the media and the politicians,” Kavanaugh added.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

radio sputnik, cnn, censorship, propaganda