US Library of Congress Adds Songs by Queen, Journey & Ricky Martin to National Recording Registry

This year’s list of entries includes a diverse collection of music from across genres and decades. Individual songs that made it on this year include Queen’s iconic “Bohemian Rhapsody” from 1975, Journey’s hit and karaoke staple “Don’t Stop Believin’” from 1981, and Ricky Martin’s pop-Latin sensation “Livin’ La Vida Loca” from 1999.In a breakout year for rap and hip-hop on the Registry, pioneering groups A Tribe Called Quest and the Wu-Tang Clan made it on for their albums “The Low End Theory” and “Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers),” respectively. Other albums to make it on include jazz great Duke Ellington’s live album “Ellington at Newport,” “Canciones de Mi Padre” by Linda Ronstadt, “Nick of Time” by Bonnie Raitt, and “Songs in A Minor” by Alicia Keys.Other, older singles to make it on this year include Nat King Cole’s famous Christmas-time staple “The Christmas Song” from 1964, Andy Williams’ 1962 cover of the song “Moon River” from the movie “Breakfast at Tiffany’s,” Disneyland-ride earworm “It’s a Small World” from 1964, and the Four Tops’ Motown classic “Reach Out, I’ll Be There” from 1966.Historical recordings were also chosen, including the complete presidential speeches of America’s 32nd and longest-serving president, Franklin D. Roosevelt, as well as broadcasts from the New York-based radio station WNYC during the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.The most recent selection this year was a 2010 episode of the podcast “WTF with Marc Maron,” featuring Maron interviewing the beloved late actor/comedian Robin Williams. It is just the second-ever episode of a podcast to ever make it on.As of Wednesday, the National Recording Registry has 600 total titles, with the oldest entry in this year’s selections, a piano piece called “Harlem Strut” by James P. Johnson, dating back a century ago to 1921. ​The Librarian of Congress, Dr. Carla Hayden, who as part of her responsibilities oversees the Registry program, praised this year’s honorees in a video released to the Library’s official YouTube channel.

