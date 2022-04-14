International
https://sputniknews.com/20220414/us-inflation-gets-gassed-up-1094747519.html
With midterms on the horizon, US President Joe Biden appeared to make an attempt to absolve the government of control over the country's historic inflation levels.The situation in Ukraine has not officially been declared a "genocide" by the US, which is linked to a process to formally recognize the act.Biden's change-of-heart came because he believes Russian President Vladimir Putin is trying to "wipe out the idea of even being able to be a Ukrainian," claiming "evidence is mounting."Meanwhile, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics is on high alert, as prices in the US jumped 1.2% from February to March, intensifying the very likely possibility of a recession.In addition to food and energy, fares for airlines, household furnishings and operations, motor vehicle insurance, and medical care are sectors greatly contributing to current levels of inflation.
00:45 GMT 14.04.2022
© Ted RallInflation Gets Gassed Up
Inflation Gets Gassed Up - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.04.2022
© Ted Rall
Inflation in the US surged to a four-decade high of 8% in March, along with the consumer-price index rising at its fastest annual pace since December 1981, according to the US Department of Labor. This comes as the US marks six straight months of inflation above 6%.
With midterms on the horizon, US President Joe Biden appeared to make an attempt to absolve the government of control over the country’s historic inflation levels.

“Your family budget, your ability to fill up your tank, none of it should hinge on whether a dictator declares war and commits genocide a half a world away,” Biden said, diverting attention from a national issue to the international stage.

The situation in Ukraine has not officially been declared a “genocide” by the US, which is linked to a process to formally recognize the act.
Biden’s change-of-heart came because he believes Russian President Vladimir Putin is trying to “wipe out the idea of even being able to be a Ukrainian,” claiming “evidence is mounting.”
Meanwhile, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics is on high alert, as prices in the US jumped 1.2% from February to March, intensifying the very likely possibility of a recession.
In addition to food and energy, fares for airlines, household furnishings and operations, motor vehicle insurance, and medical care are sectors greatly contributing to current levels of inflation.
