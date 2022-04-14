https://sputniknews.com/20220414/us-inflation-gets-gassed-up-1094747519.html

US Inflation Gets Gassed Up

US Inflation Gets Gassed Up

Inflation in the US surged to a four-decade high of 8% in March, along with the consumer-price index rising at its fastest annual pace since December 1981... 14.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-14T00:45+0000

2022-04-14T00:45+0000

2022-04-14T00:42+0000

joe biden

us

russia

cartoons

ted rall

putin

us economy

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/0e/1094747034_0:149:1201:824_1920x0_80_0_0_2d8da603df485c3abe19e3546e652016.jpg

With midterms on the horizon, US President Joe Biden appeared to make an attempt to absolve the government of control over the country’s historic inflation levels.The situation in Ukraine has not officially been declared a “genocide” by the US, which is linked to a process to formally recognize the act.Biden’s change-of-heart came because he believes Russian President Vladimir Putin is trying to “wipe out the idea of even being able to be a Ukrainian,” claiming “evidence is mounting.”Meanwhile, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics is on high alert, as prices in the US jumped 1.2% from February to March, intensifying the very likely possibility of a recession.In addition to food and energy, fares for airlines, household furnishings and operations, motor vehicle insurance, and medical care are sectors greatly contributing to current levels of inflation.

https://sputniknews.com/20220413/us-inflation-has-probably-peaked-but-rate-hikes-must-continue---federal-reserve-official-1094745021.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Evan Craighead

Evan Craighead

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evan Craighead

joe biden, us, russia, cartoons, ted rall, putin, us economy