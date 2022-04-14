International
https://sputniknews.com/20220414/us-court-reduces-damages-to-ex-tesla-employee-in-racism-suit-reports-say-1094760957.html
US Court Reduces Damages to Ex-Tesla Employee in Racism Suit, Reports Say
US Court Reduces Damages to Ex-Tesla Employee in Racism Suit, Reports Say
US Court Reduces Damages to Ex-Tesla Employee in Racism Suit, Reports Say
2022-04-14T13:03+0000
2022-04-14T13:03+0000
tesla
racial harassment
racism
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/13/1090872945_0:136:3001:1824_1920x0_80_0_0_48d0576b91834b301b866aaf1b8dbc72.jpg
US District Judge William Orrick dubbed the original award as "excessive" but agreed with all the charges against the company, the newspaper points out. According to the judge, Tesla showed "striking" indifference to the plaintiff's complaints.Tesla made no comment about the situation.On 5 October 2021, a California federal jury found Tesla liable for racial harassment in the workplace and failure to take adequate steps to stop the abuse. The plaintiff, a black former employee named Owen Diaz, was awarded nearly $137 million.On Wednesday, a federal district court in San Francisco reduced the sum Tesla has to pay to $15 million, the Wall Street Journal reported. That amount includes moral damages of $1.5 million and punitive damages of $13.5 million. In doing so, the court rejected Tesla’s appeal that the damages should be reduced to $600,000.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/13/1090872945_111:0:2578:1850_1920x0_80_0_0_42a0f76a99861ba6689d707bcb69879d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
tesla, racial harassment, racism

US Court Reduces Damages to Ex-Tesla Employee in Racism Suit, Reports Say

13:03 GMT 14.04.2022
© AP Photo / Ben MargotThis May 12, 2020, file photo shows the Tesla plant, in Fremont, Calif. A jury in San Francisco says Tesla must pay nearly $137 million to a Black former worker who said he suffered racial abuse at the electric carmaker's San Francisco Bay Area factory.
This May 12, 2020, file photo shows the Tesla plant, in Fremont, Calif. A jury in San Francisco says Tesla must pay nearly $137 million to a Black former worker who said he suffered racial abuse at the electric carmaker's San Francisco Bay Area factory. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.04.2022
© AP Photo / Ben Margot
Subscribe
US
India
Global
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A US court ruled to reduce by nearly ten times the damages American tech company Tesla must pay to a former employee in a case of racial discrimination in the workplace, from $137 million to $15 million, US media reported on Thursday.
US District Judge William Orrick dubbed the original award as "excessive" but agreed with all the charges against the company, the newspaper points out. According to the judge, Tesla showed "striking" indifference to the plaintiff's complaints.

"Not only does the evidence support a finding of recklessness or indifference to Diaz’s health and safety, it supports a finding that Tesla intentionally built an employment structure that allowed it to take advantage of Diaz’s [and others’] labor for its benefit while attempting to avoid any of the obligations and responsibilities that employers owe employees," Judge Orrick was quoted as saying by the Wall Street Journal.

Tesla made no comment about the situation.
On 5 October 2021, a California federal jury found Tesla liable for racial harassment in the workplace and failure to take adequate steps to stop the abuse. The plaintiff, a black former employee named Owen Diaz, was awarded nearly $137 million.
On Wednesday, a federal district court in San Francisco reduced the sum Tesla has to pay to $15 million, the Wall Street Journal reported. That amount includes moral damages of $1.5 million and punitive damages of $13.5 million. In doing so, the court rejected Tesla’s appeal that the damages should be reduced to $600,000.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала