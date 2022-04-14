https://sputniknews.com/20220414/ukrainian-radical-who-fought-russia-in-mariupol-detained-on-border-with-crimea-1094755220.html
Ukrainian Radical Who Fought Russia in Mariupol Detained on Border With Crimea
Over the past few weeks, multiple witnesses have shared details about the war crimes being committed the city of Mariupol by Ukrainian radicals, including... 14.04.2022, Sputnik International
The Federal Security Service (FSB) has detained a radical who fought against the Russian military and the DPR militia in Mariupol, according to an official statement.An investigation into the man is underway, as he may face up to 15 years in prison.
Ukrainian Radical Who Fought Russia in Mariupol Detained on Border With Crimea
09:25 GMT 14.04.2022 (Updated: 09:40 GMT 14.04.2022)
Being updated
Over the past few weeks, multiple witnesses have shared details about the war crimes being committed the city of Mariupol by Ukrainian radicals, including those from the infamous Azov Regiment.
The Federal Security Service (FSB) has detained a radical who fought against the Russian military and the DPR militia in Mariupol, according to an official statement.
"The Department of the Russian Federal Security Service for the Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol… detained a member of a Ukrainian illegal armed group operating on the territory of a foreign state for purposes contrary to the interests of the Russian Federation", the statement says.
An investigation into the man is underway, as he may face up to 15 years in prison.