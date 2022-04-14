https://sputniknews.com/20220414/ukrainian-radical-who-fought-russia-in-mariupol-detained-on-border-with-crimea-1094755220.html

Ukrainian Radical Who Fought Russia in Mariupol Detained on Border With Crimea

Ukrainian Radical Who Fought Russia in Mariupol Detained on Border With Crimea

Over the past few weeks, multiple witnesses have shared details about the war crimes being committed the city of Mariupol by Ukrainian radicals, including... 14.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-14T09:25+0000

2022-04-14T09:25+0000

2022-04-14T09:40+0000

russia

ukraine

mariupol

crimea

donbass. genocide. 2014-2022

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg

The Federal Security Service (FSB) has detained a radical who fought against the Russian military and the DPR militia in Mariupol, according to an official statement.An investigation into the man is underway, as he may face up to 15 years in prison.

ukraine

mariupol

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

russia, ukraine, mariupol, crimea