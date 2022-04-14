International
2022-04-14
Donbass. Genocide. 2014-2022
This special project was launched to shed light on what has happened in Donbass over the past eight years, with the aim to show not only episodes of crimes by the Kiev regime against the civilian population, but also to explore the roots of the disaster occurring in the region.
Ukrainian Radical Who Fought Russia in Mariupol Detained on Border With Crimea
Ukrainian Radical Who Fought Russia in Mariupol Detained on Border With Crimea
Over the past few weeks, multiple witnesses have shared details about the war crimes being committed the city of Mariupol by Ukrainian radicals, including... 14.04.2022, Sputnik International
The Federal Security Service (FSB) has detained a radical who fought against the Russian military and the DPR militia in Mariupol, according to an official statement.An investigation into the man is underway, as he may face up to 15 years in prison.
russia, ukraine, mariupol, crimea

Ukrainian Radical Who Fought Russia in Mariupol Detained on Border With Crimea

09:25 GMT 14.04.2022 (Updated: 09:40 GMT 14.04.2022)
Over the past few weeks, multiple witnesses have shared details about the war crimes being committed the city of Mariupol by Ukrainian radicals, including those from the infamous Azov Regiment.
The Federal Security Service (FSB) has detained a radical who fought against the Russian military and the DPR militia in Mariupol, according to an official statement.

"The Department of the Russian Federal Security Service for the Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol… detained a member of a Ukrainian illegal armed group operating on the territory of a foreign state for purposes contrary to the interests of the Russian Federation", the statement says.

An investigation into the man is underway, as he may face up to 15 years in prison.
