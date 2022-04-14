https://sputniknews.com/20220414/ukrainian-nazis-poisonous-substance-report-changed-to-chemical-weapons-by-media-outlets-1094746846.html

Ukrainian Nazis' "Poisonous Substance" Report Changed to Chemical Weapons by Media Outlets

Ukrainian Nazis' "Poisonous Substance" Report Changed to Chemical Weapons by Media Outlets

A report from Ukrainian Azov Battalion Nazis that three of their fighters were hurt by a "poisonous substance" was changed to a possible chemical weapons... 14.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-14T08:45+0000

2022-04-14T08:45+0000

2022-04-14T08:45+0000

radio sputnik

the critical hour

pakistan

india

ukraine

china

azov battalion

bbc

radio

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/0d/1094746618_27:0:1271:700_1920x0_80_0_0_5ef8035c9bad5cf26ae130ba76f34db1.png

Ukrainian Nazis' "Poisonous Substance" Report Changed to Chemical Weapons by Media Outlets A report from Ukrainian Azov Battalion Nazis that three of their fighters were hurt by a "poisonous substance" was changed to a possible chemical weapons attack by the BBC News outlet.

Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss the Ukraine crisis. A report from Ukrainian Azov Battalion Nazis that three of their fighters were hurt by a "poisonous substance" was changed to a possible chemical weapons attack by the BBC News outlet.Ted Rall, political cartoonist and syndicated columnist, joins us to discuss the NYC subway attack and the French election. Police are searching for the suspect who attacked a group of passengers on a New York City subway car during rush hour yesterday. Also, right-wing candidate Marine Le Pen looks to have a legitimate chance of ousting French President Emmanuel Macron in what may turn out to be an earth-shattering political event in Europe.Medea Benjamin, co-founder of Code Pink, joins us to discuss foreign policy contradictions in the US empire. The US empire has leveled cities in the Middle East, wiping out tens of thousands of civilians in a few days, but currently claims the moral high ground in Ukraine.Teresa Lundy, principal and founder of TML Communications, a leading public relations, communications, and advocacy firm in Pennsylvania, and business columnist at Metro Philly, joins us to discuss recent changes in abortion laws. An Oklahoma law change has outlawed nearly all abortions. The law is expected to end up in the Supreme Court as the issue of reproductive rights comes to the forefront in American politics.George Koo, journalist, social activist, and international business consultant, joins us to discuss China. The US empire has pivoted to "human rights" attacks on India as the powerful Eurasian nation refuses to join its coalition against both Russia and China.Ray McGovern, former CIA analyst and co-founder of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity, joins us to discuss Russia. In his most recent anti-war article, Ray talks about the position of the University of Chicago Professor John Mearsheimer, the widely respected "dean" of the realism school (aka "offensive realism") of international relations, on the Ukraine conflict. Mearsheimer explained that the root cause of the conflict lies in the April 2008 NATO summit declaration that Ukraine and Georgia "will become members of NATO," and that Russia sees this as an "existential threat" and therefore "must win" this one.Janvieve Williams Comrie, pan-Africanist organizer, international human rights and racial justice strategist, and the executive director at AfroResistance, joins us to discuss Colombia. Left-leaning anti-imperialist forces are on the edge of winning in Colombia as the first Black vice presidential candidate pushes on. Janvieve Williams Comrie joins us to discuss the history and perils faced by Colombia's VP hopeful.Ray Baker, political analyst and host of the podcast Public Agenda, joins us to discuss war profiteering. Corporate media is saturated with pundits who are financially benefiting from the array of military engagements that the United States is supporting. We also discuss the revolving door of the Pentagon media money-making scheme.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

india

ukraine

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Wilmer Leon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

Wilmer Leon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Wilmer Leon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

radio sputnik, the critical hour, pakistan, india, ukraine, china, azov battalion, bbc, аудио, radio