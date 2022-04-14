https://sputniknews.com/20220414/twitch-bans-channels-distributing-russian-propaganda-spokesperson-says-1094754189.html

Twitch Bans Channels Distributing 'Russian Propaganda', Spokesperson Says

Twitch Bans Channels Distributing 'Russian Propaganda', Spokesperson Says

Twitch Bans Channels Distributing 'Russian Propaganda'

2022-04-14T08:37+0000

2022-04-14T08:37+0000

2022-04-14T08:59+0000

russia

ukraine

twitch

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107700/28/1077002898_0:0:2048:1153_1920x0_80_0_0_4163e543ec19f5f256c27c38747faf0f.jpg

On Wednesday, TTP published a report saying it allegedly "found multiple Twitch channels that are actively spreading Russian-fuelled propaganda on Ukraine". According to the report, this "propaganda" includes a "widely debunked talking point that Russia is de-nazifying Ukraine" and "conspiracy theories that the US is running biolabs in Ukraine". TTP also accused Amazon of making money on this "propaganda" given that many channels generate revenue through subscription features and advertising, which is split with Twitch.The spokesperson added that the platform has banned the channels detailed in the report, and was investigating other channels. The spokesperson declined to comment on the reasons for banning the specific channels to "protect the privacy of individuals involved", according to the Financial Times.On 24 February, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. In response, the European Union and the US rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, which includes airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous Russian officials and entities, media, and financial institutions.

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

russia, ukraine, twitch