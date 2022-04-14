https://sputniknews.com/20220414/second-texas-bus-carrying-illegal-immigrants-arrives-in-washington-dc-1094763761.html
Second Texas Bus Carrying Illegal Immigrants Arrives in Washington DC
Second Texas Bus Carrying Illegal Immigrants Arrives in Washington DC
Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced last week that the hundreds of thousands of immigrants being trafficked across the border from Mexico would from now on be... 14.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-14T15:21+0000
2022-04-14T15:21+0000
2022-04-14T15:21+0000
washington dc
texas
us
illegal immigrants
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/0e/1094763986_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_846ddc70aedfa6a8ca70b9104e704a2b.jpg
A second bus carrying illegal immigrants from Texas has arrived in the US capital as part of the Lone Star State's protest against President Joe Biden's lax border policy.Fourteen migrants from Venezuela, Nicaragua, Cuba and Colombia got off the bus one block away from Union Station on First Street at about 4:30 am on Thursday.One man named as Juan from Colombia, told a Fox News reporter he had first flown to Mexico before crossing the Rio Grande into the US on foot.Capitol Police officers arrived 15 minutes after the bus and began questioning the immigrants. Two minutes later representatives of a Roman Catholic charity also turned up, as the 14 people began to walk to the rail and bus station.Governor Greg Abbott ordered the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to begin transporting immigrants in the state's custody to Washington DC and other areas outside its borders.The first bus reached Washington on Wednesday morning, also carrying citizens of Venezuela, Nicaragua, Cuba, and Colombia who had been transported from the Del Rio area of Texas.Texas has borne much of the brunt of the migrant crisis, which escalated rapidly after Biden relaxed immigration rules following his assumption of the presidency in January 2021."As the federal government continues to roll back common-sense policies that once kept our communities safe, our local law enforcement has stepped up to protect Texans from dangerous criminals, deadly drugs, and illegal contraband flooding into the Lone Star State," he stressed.
https://sputniknews.com/20220413/us-lawmakers-inspecting-southern-border-spot-migrants-taking-selfies-against-unfinished-trump-wall-1094742709.html
washington dc
texas
us
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
James Tweedie
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png
James Tweedie
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/0e/1094763986_290:0:3021:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_34a57b84ea6243a64e36bf7e35cb900e.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
James Tweedie
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png
washington dc, texas, us, illegal immigrants
Second Texas Bus Carrying Illegal Immigrants Arrives in Washington DC
Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced last week that the hundreds of thousands of immigrants being trafficked across the border from Mexico would from now on be dumped on President Joe Biden's doorstep in Washington DC.
A second bus carrying illegal immigrants from Texas has arrived in the US capital as part of the Lone Star State's protest against President Joe Biden's lax border policy
.
Fourteen migrants
from Venezuela, Nicaragua, Cuba and Colombia got off the bus one block away from Union Station on First Street at about 4:30 am on Thursday.
One man named as Juan from Colombia, told a Fox News
reporter he had first flown to Mexico before crossing the Rio Grande into the US on foot.
Juan, who said he wanted to be a barber, and another of the immigrants added that they would now head to New York where they have friends.
Capitol Police officers arrived 15 minutes after the bus and began questioning the immigrants. Two minutes later representatives of a Roman Catholic charity also turned up, as the 14 people began to walk to the rail and bus station.
Governor Greg Abbott
ordered the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to begin transporting immigrants in the state's custody to Washington DC and other areas outside its borders.
The first bus reached Washington on Wednesday morning, also carrying citizens of Venezuela, Nicaragua, Cuba, and Colombia who had been transported from the Del Rio area of Texas.
Texas has borne much of the brunt of the migrant crisis, which escalated rapidly after Biden relaxed immigration rules following his assumption of the presidency in January 2021.
"Texans demand and deserve an aggressive, comprehensive strategy to secure our border—not President Biden's lacklustre leadership," Abbott said in a statement
.
"As the federal government continues to roll back common-sense policies that once kept our communities safe, our local law enforcement has stepped up to protect Texans from dangerous criminals, deadly drugs, and illegal contraband flooding into the Lone Star State," he stressed.