Russian MoD Says It Has Evidence US Activities in Ukraine Violated Biological Weapons Convention

Last month, the Russian Defence Ministry revealed that about 30 biological laboratories funded by the Pentagon have been discovered in Ukraine during Moscow's... 14.04.2022, Sputnik International

The Russian Ministry of Defence (MoD) has stated that it has evidence that US activities in Ukraine ran counter to the Biological Weapons Convention (BWC).Kirillov added that such projects as P-364, 444, and 781, aimed at "studying the spread of pathogens of dangerous infections through insect vectors, wild birds and bats, were funded in the interests of the US Department of Defence".He also said that Russian intelligence found three Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) fitted with chemical sprayers in the Kherson region of Ukraine in March.

