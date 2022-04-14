https://sputniknews.com/20220414/russian-mod-says-it-has-evidence-us-activities-in-ukraine-violated-biological-weapons-convention-1094759906.html
Russian MoD Says It Has Evidence US Activities in Ukraine Violated Biological Weapons Convention
Russian MoD Says It Has Evidence US Activities in Ukraine Violated Biological Weapons Convention
Last month, the Russian Defence Ministry revealed that about 30 biological laboratories funded by the Pentagon have been discovered in Ukraine during Moscow's ongoing special operation in the country.
The Russian Ministry of Defence (MoD) has stated that it has evidence that US activities in Ukraine ran counter to the Biological Weapons Convention (BWC).Kirillov added that such projects as P-364, 444, and 781, aimed at "studying the spread of pathogens of dangerous infections through insect vectors, wild birds and bats, were funded in the interests of the US Department of Defence".He also said that Russian intelligence found three Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) fitted with chemical sprayers in the Kherson region of Ukraine in March.
Russian MoD Says It Has Evidence US Activities in Ukraine Violated Biological Weapons Convention
12:28 GMT 14.04.2022 (Updated: 12:47 GMT 14.04.2022)
Last month, the Russian Defence Ministry revealed that about 30 biological laboratories funded by the Pentagon have been discovered in Ukraine during Moscow's ongoing special operation in the country.
The Russian Ministry of Defence (MoD) has stated that it has evidence that US activities in Ukraine ran counter to the Biological Weapons Convention (BWC).
Igor Kirillov, head of the Russian MoD's radiation, chemical, and biological protection forces, also told reporters on Thursday that the "American curators of biological laboratories in Ukraine were most interested in dual-use projects, many of which are aimed at studying potential agents of biological weapons, such as the plague and tularemia, as well as pathogens of economically significant infections".
Kirillov added that such projects as P-364, 444, and 781, aimed at "studying the spread of pathogens of dangerous infections through insect vectors, wild birds and bats, were funded in the interests of the US Department of Defence".
He also said that Russian intelligence found three Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) fitted with chemical sprayers in the Kherson region of Ukraine in March.