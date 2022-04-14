https://sputniknews.com/20220414/peace-talks-on-hold-btc-in-el-salvador-pfas-and-climate-inequality-1094746435.html

Peace Talks on Hold, BTC$ in El Salvador, PFAs and Climate Inequality

The Brooklyn subway shooting raises questions about the NYPD’s efficacy, and the US extends federal mask mandates a few weeks longer. 14.04.2022, Sputnik International

Misfits John Kiriakou and Michelle Witte are joined by scholar and journalist KJ Noh, who focuses on the political economy and geopolitics of the Asia-Pacific region, to discuss the implications of President Joe Biden calling Russia’s actions in Ukraine a “genocide,” the import of the arrest of a major opposition politician in Ukraine, the state of relations between China and Russia and China and the US, and how the US might rebalance its relationship with Saudi Arabia.Guy McPherson, scientist, professor emeritus of natural resources and ecology and evolutionary biology at the University of Arizona, discusses the prevalence of PFAs in our soil and water, why it’s been so difficult to regulate them, and how long we can let Africans pay for our climate crimes.UK-based freelance journalist Mohamed Elmaazi discusses UK politics, including Labour’s ongoing purge of leftists under the guise of anti-Semitism and pro-Russian sympathies, the threat to the National Health Service, and the next steps for Julian Assange’s defense.Chris Garaffa, editor of TechForThePeople.org and podcaster at Covert Action Magazine, discusses Apple’s opposition to anti-trust legislation, El Salvador’s Bitcoin experience, and the dangers of Twitter's latest censorship campaign.The Misfits also talked about the latest covid numbers, allegations against Dan Snyder and the Washington Commanders, more deaths at Fort Bragg, and more.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

