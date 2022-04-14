https://sputniknews.com/20220414/pakistani-general-urges-public-not-to-drag-army-into-political-disputes-1094759241.html

Pakistani General Urges Public Not to Drag Army Into Political Disputes

Pakistani General Urges Public Not to Drag Army Into Political Disputes

Pakistani Major General Urges Public Not to Drag Army Into Political Disputes

He welcomed constructive criticism, but criticised a "malicious campaign" against the Pakistani armed forces and its leadership.Last Sunday, the Pakistani parliament ousted Khan in a vote of no confidence, with the motion succeeding by a unanimous vote of 174-0. On Monday, lawmakers elected opposition leader Sharif from the Pakistan Muslim League-N as the new prime minister.On the eve of the election a wave of protests erupted in the country. Thousands of people participated in rallies in support of Khan and his Tehreek-e-Insaf party. According to the ousted prime minister, his independent foreign policy irritated foreign powers, including the United States, and they financed the opposition's actions on a vote of no confidence. The US State Department has since dismissed Khan's statement as false.Shortly after the appointment of the new prime minister, Khan demanded that parliamentary elections be held immediately, in which a new head of government would be designated.

