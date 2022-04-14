https://sputniknews.com/20220414/no-you-ted-cruz-declines-to-say-whether-he-would-give-a-blow-job-to-end-world-hunger-1094747738.html
No, You: Ted Cruz Declines to Say Whether He Would Give a Blow Job to End World Hunger
No, You: Ted Cruz Declines to Say Whether He Would Give a Blow Job to End World Hunger
Cruz was on a live episode of his podcast "Verdict" with co-host Michael Knowles, shot at the Yale University, when a student asked him the question. 14.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-14T02:49+0000
2022-04-14T02:49+0000
2022-04-14T02:46+0000
us
viral
hunger
oral sex
ted cruz
blow
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/0e/1094748651_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_ddff67776cfc01a8ddf69f5cade6e58f.jpg
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) recently refused to comment on whether or not he would perform fellatio to end world hunger.Cruz and his co-host, along with special guest Liz Wheeler, were discussing the Supreme Court confirmation of Ketanji Brown Jackson, the first Black woman to be nominated to such a post, when the student, named Evan, went to the microphone in the audience and set a difficult moral problem.In no moment, the senator's co-host started answering the question. "I actually think it is better Yale answers this," Cruz said as Knowles, who himself is a Yale graduate, claimed he had the answer to the young man's dilemma.Head on, Knowles pointed to the probable innuendo in the question as was most likely posed in relation to the "That Yale thing" scene from the movie "American Psycho," according to him.The answer seemed to satisfy the audience, which burst out laughing once more. The senator also did not stay away from political witticisms and asked the student a counter-question, perhaps no less serious in its essence.It is worth noting, that many of Twitteratis were left unamused with such a serious question from a student attending a prominent American Ivy League school."I don't care what side of the aisle you're on. What a ridiculous question and all should have declined to answer. This is what we get out of Yale? S**t," wrote one user. "Happy to have had 2 Montana State and one Washington State grad. I bet the Yale students' parents are super proud."Another Twitterian chimed in with quite an appropriate observation, saying: “This is the hard-hitting journalistic inquiries we've been missing.""Ted declines to answer as he ponders, ‘Which man?’" said one critic.Still, according to United Nations statistics, between 720 and 811 million people would go hungry in 2020. Also according to the UN, around 118 million more people faced hunger in 2020 than in 2019.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/0e/1094748651_340:0:3071:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_dc081bc1007ed1a2721b6ff05f624d17.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us, viral, hunger, oral sex, ted cruz, blow
No, You: Ted Cruz Declines to Say Whether He Would Give a Blow Job to End World Hunger
Kirill Kurevlev
Correspondent
Cruz was on a live episode of his podcast "Verdict" with co-host Michael Knowles, shot at the Yale University, when a student asked him the question.
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) recently refused to comment on whether or not he would perform fellatio to end world hunger.
Cruz and his co-host, along with special guest Liz Wheeler, were discussing
the Supreme Court confirmation of Ketanji Brown Jackson, the first Black woman to be nominated to such a post, when the student, named Evan, went to the microphone in the audience and set a difficult moral problem.
"Assuming it would end global hunger, would you fellate another man?” he inquired as the audience erupted into laughter.
In no moment, the senator's co-host started answering the question. "I actually think it is better Yale answers this," Cruz said as Knowles, who himself is a Yale graduate, claimed he had the answer to the young man's dilemma.
Head on, Knowles pointed to the probable innuendo in the question as was most likely posed in relation to the "That Yale thing"
scene from the movie "American Psycho," according to him.
"Like a typical left-wing undergraduate, you are engaging in consequentialist ethics," he said. "You are attempting to justify flagrantly immoral behavior to achieve a good end. And I tell you, my friend, the ends do not justify the means. Absolutely, absolutely not."
The answer seemed to satisfy the audience, which burst out laughing once more. The senator also did not stay away from political witticisms and asked the student a counter-question, perhaps no less serious in its essence.
"I am curious, with that young fellow, if it would solve world hunger, would you vote for Donald Trump?" Cruz wondered.
It is worth noting, that many of Twitteratis were left unamused with such a serious question from a student attending a prominent American Ivy League school.
"I don't care what side of the aisle you're on. What a ridiculous question and all should have declined to answer. This is what we get out of Yale? S**t," wrote
one user. "Happy to have had 2 Montana State and one Washington State grad. I bet the Yale students' parents are super proud."
Another Twitterian chimed in with quite an appropriate observation, saying: “This is the hard-hitting journalistic inquiries we've been missing."
"Ted declines to answer as he ponders, ‘Which man?’" said
one critic.
Still, according to United Nations statistics,
between 720 and 811 million people would go hungry in 2020. Also according to the UN, around 118 million more people faced hunger in 2020 than in 2019.