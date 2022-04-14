https://sputniknews.com/20220414/marine-le-pen-refuses-to-call-events-in-ukraine-genocide-1094758561.html

Marine Le Pen Refuses to Call Events in Ukraine 'Genocide'

Marine Le Pen Refuses to Call Events in Ukraine 'Genocide'

Earlier this week, Dmitry Peskov slammed Joe Biden over his "genocide" accusations against Russia, which the Kremlin spokesman said is "hardly acceptable from... 14.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-14T11:59+0000

2022-04-14T11:59+0000

2022-04-14T11:59+0000

russia

us

france

ukraine

vladimir putin

joe biden

marine le pen

macron

genocide

special operation

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/0e/1094758513_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_71ec40865b30af38405a7cf73e68d1f1.jpg

French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen has echoed the country's President Emmanuel Macron by refusing to call the current developments in Ukraine "genocide".The remarks came after Macron told France 2 that it's necessary to tread carefully on using genocide-related terminology, especially when it comes to the Ukraine conflict.He spoke after US President Joe Biden accused Russian forces of committing "genocide" in Ukraine during a speech on Tuesday. POTUS then partially backtracked on the claims by saying that lawyers should decide "whether or not it qualifies" as such, but argued that Russian President Vladimir Putin was "trying to wipe out the idea of even being able to be a Ukrainian".Moscow responded by stressing that it is "unacceptable" for Biden to use the word "genocide" to describe Russia's actions in Ukraine, accusing Washington of hypocrisy over its own war crimes, including the illegal bombing of Yugoslavia in 1999. The bombings killed about 1,000 members of the Yugoslav security forces and between 489 and 528 civilians.Russia's Special Op in UkraineRussia launched its special operation to demilitarise and de-Nazify Ukraine 24 February. When announcing the operation, Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasised that the goal is to protect those people who have been subjected to "bullying and genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years". He called for bringing to justice all of the war criminals responsible for "bloody crimes against civilians" in the Donbass region in eastern Ukraine.According to the Russian Ministry of Defence (MoD), the operation is only targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure with high-precision weapons. Late last month, the MoD said that Russian troops had successfully implemented the main tasks of the operation's first stage by significantly reducing the combat potential of Ukraine, something that has allowed Russian forces to currently focus on liberating Donbass.

france

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

russia, us, france, ukraine, vladimir putin, joe biden, marine le pen, macron, genocide, special operation, situation, civilians