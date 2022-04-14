LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Troops Fire 10 Grad Rockets at Town North of Donetsk, DPR Says

Since 24 February, when Moscow's op was launched, the Russian military has destroyed 130 Ukrainian warplanes, 103 helicopters, 447 drones, 243 rocket launchers, 2,173 tanks and other armoured vehicles, and 2,082 special military vehicles.
Russian forces and Donbass militias continue advancing amid the special operation in Ukraine.
The Russian MoD previously confirmed that the port of Mariupol was liberated, while troops are encircling and eliminating the last remaining Ukrainian radicals in the city. At the same time, over 1,000 Ukrainian marines have laid down their arms and surrendered.
Eni and EGAS Agreed to Increase Egyptian Gas Production for Its Supply to Europe
Italy's Eni and Egyptian state gas holding company EGAS have signed an agreement to increase Egyptian gas production and supply to European consumers, the Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources said in a statement.
Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly attended the signing ceremony for the framework agreement in Cairo on Wednesday, it said.
"The agreement aims to achieve optimal development of Egyptian gas reserves by maximising joint production", the ministry said.