Lead Sarcophagus Found During Fire Restoration of Notre Dame to be Opened

Lead Sarcophagus Found During Fire Restoration of Notre Dame to be Opened

Paris, France suffered greatly in 2019 when their beloved Notre Dame Cathedral caught fire, devastating the Gothic church which dates back to the 12th century... 14.04.2022, Sputnik International

Since Notre Dame’s devastating fire in 2019, France has been working to reconstruct the Gothic cathedral which brings in roughly 13 million tourists every year.As of November 24, 2020, those restorers said they had successfully removed all the charred scaffolding that would have otherwise risked collapsing. Rebuilders were also able to remove and dismantle the Grand Organ, a month ahead of schedule, according to Friends of Notre-Dame de Paris.Last month, excavation works to prepare for the restoration of the cathedral’s 330 ft. tall wooden roof ridge led to the discovery of several ancient tombs, including a 14th-century lead sarcophagus. Archaeologists were on the scene to ensure its unearthing was properly executed.The French culture ministry reported that the tombs and sarcophagus were found beneath a layer of the cathedral’s floor which was laid down in the 18th century, though they believe the lead sarcophagus most likely dates back to the 14th century.Apart from being slightly dented after centuries of sitting beneath the heavy church floor, the ministry reportedly said the sarcophagus was in good condition.Researchers threaded a small camera inside the coffin to get a glimpse of its secrets which they believe most likely belong to the remains of a prominent church dignitary.French archaeologists announced on Thursday that they now plan to open the lead sarcophagus that was buried 65 feet underground after extracting it on Tuesday. For now, the sarcophagus and its contents are being held at a secure location before it makes its way to the Institute of Forensic Medicine in Toulouse.By opening the sarcophagus and studying its contents, researchers and forensic analysts are hoping to learn the gender and the state of health of the individual prior to death, as well as the individual’s social ranking.France’s practice of studying deceased bodies falls under specific guidelines, so the person’s remains will have to be studied “in compliance” with French laws, says Dominique Garcia, the head of Institut National de Recherches Archéologiques (INRAP)."A human body is not an archaeological object," he said. "As human remains, the civil code applies and archaeologists will study it as such," Garcia added that for future uses, the body is treated as an anthropological asset as opposed to an archaeological object.Following the fire at Notre Dame, French President Emmanuel Macron vowed in a televised address to the nation that he would rebuild the cathedral by 2024.“Throughout our history, we have built towns, ports, churches. Many have been burnt due to revolutions, wars, due to mankind’s mistakes. Each time, we have rebuilt them.”“The fire of Notre Dame reminds us that our story never ends. And that we will always have challenges to overcome. What we believe to be indestructible can also be touched,” Macron said.Rebuilding efforts will follow the designs of the 19th century architect Eugene Viollet-le-Duc, and will use original materials such as wood for roofing to ensure the authenticity of the cathedral’s original Gothic style. Macron had suggested the idea of a more contemporary styled spire, but so few were interested in “upgrading” the historical treasure that the suggestion was dropped.

