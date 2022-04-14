https://sputniknews.com/20220414/israeli-jets-launch-strikes-against-damascus-syrian-air-defenses-engaged---state-media-1094769748.html
Israel carried out air strikes in the suburbs of Damascus on Thursday, Syria's state news agency SANA reported.According to the news agency's reporter, the explosions were heard in the sky in the western part of the city.The outlet, citing sources in the military, said that the Israeli jets carried out "an air aggression" from the north of the occupied Golan Heights, and that the targets of the airstrike were situated the western suburbs of Damascus.A video allegedly showing the execution of an air raid by Israeli fighters has surfaced on social media. According to the video's description, shortly before explosions were heard over Syria, the jets were spotted in the sky of northern Israel.According to an Al-Arabiya report, the Israeli raid targeted Iranian air defense installations that had recently arrived in the region.Later, on social media, unconfirmed reports said that at least one impact had been reported west of Damascus, with places like Ras Al-Ain and Al-Dimas being popular targets.Moreover, a drone was reportedly seen in the area where the strike have been conducted, as it might have reportedly conducted reconnaissance or corrected the strike.In early March, four Israeli F-16 fighter jets launched an attack on Syria with eight cruise missiles, seven of which were destroyed, according to the Russian military. The Syrian media reported back then that Israeli planes targeted multiple places near Damascus at about 5 am local time, while in Lebanese airspace. In total, two civilians were killed.
20:46 GMT 14.04.2022 (Updated: 21:28 GMT 14.04.2022)
Kirill Kurevlev
Correspondent
At the moment, there are no other details. The scale of possible destruction, the number and type of attacking projectiles, and possible casualties are not reported.
Israel carried out air strikes in the suburbs of Damascus on Thursday, Syria’s state news agency SANA reported.
According to the news agency's reporter,
the explosions were heard in the sky in the western part of the city.
The outlet, citing sources in the military, said that the Israeli jets carried out "an air aggression" from the north of the occupied Golan Heights, and that the targets of the airstrike were situated the western suburbs of Damascus.
A video allegedly showing the execution of an air raid by Israeli fighters has surfaced on social media. According to the video's description, shortly before explosions were heard over Syria, the jets were spotted in the sky of northern Israel.
According to an Al-Arabiya report,
the Israeli raid targeted Iranian air defense installations that had recently arrived in the region.
Later, on social media, unconfirmed reports said
that at least one impact had been reported west of Damascus, with places like Ras Al-Ain and Al-Dimas being popular targets.
Moreover, a drone was reportedly seen in the area where the strike have been conducted, as it might have reportedly conducted reconnaissance or corrected the strike.
In early March, four Israeli F-16 fighter jets launched an attack on Syria with eight cruise missiles, seven of which were destroyed, according to the Russian military. The Syrian media reported back then that Israeli planes targeted multiple places near Damascus at about 5 am local time, while in Lebanese airspace. In total, two civilians were killed.