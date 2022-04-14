International
https://sputniknews.com/20220414/israeli-jets-launch-strikes-against-damascus-syrian-air-defenses-engaged---state-media-1094769748.html
Israeli Jets Launch Strikes Against Damascus, Syrian Air Defenses Engaged - State Media
Israeli Jets Launch Strikes Against Damascus, Syrian Air Defenses Engaged - State Media
At the moment, there are no other details. The scale of possible destruction, the number and type of attacking projectiles, and possible casualties are not... 14.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-14T20:46+0000
2022-04-14T21:28+0000
syria
israel
syrian arab news agency (sana)
air defense system
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/0e/1094769948_33:0:1311:719_1920x0_80_0_0_fcf65b3cae73ab2d4a0aca0a01a32546.png
Israel carried out air strikes in the suburbs of Damascus on Thursday, Syria’s state news agency SANA reported.According to the news agency's reporter, the explosions were heard in the sky in the western part of the city.The outlet, citing sources in the military, said that the Israeli jets carried out "an air aggression" from the north of the occupied Golan Heights, and that the targets of the airstrike were situated the western suburbs of Damascus.A video allegedly showing the execution of an air raid by Israeli fighters has surfaced on social media. According to the video's description, shortly before explosions were heard over Syria, the jets were spotted in the sky of northern Israel.According to an Al-Arabiya report, the Israeli raid targeted Iranian air defense installations that had recently arrived in the region.Later, on social media, unconfirmed reports said that at least one impact had been reported west of Damascus, with places like Ras Al-Ain and Al-Dimas being popular targets.Moreover, a drone was reportedly seen in the area where the strike have been conducted, as it might have reportedly conducted reconnaissance or corrected the strike.In early March, four Israeli F-16 fighter jets launched an attack on Syria with eight cruise missiles, seven of which were destroyed, according to the Russian military. The Syrian media reported back then that Israeli planes targeted multiple places near Damascus at about 5 am local time, while in Lebanese airspace. In total, two civilians were killed.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Kirill Kurevlev
Kirill Kurevlev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/0e/1094769948_192:0:1151:719_1920x0_80_0_0_7411e74508bbbe01ac35332b93ce9297.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
syria, israel, syrian arab news agency (sana), air defense system

Israeli Jets Launch Strikes Against Damascus, Syrian Air Defenses Engaged - State Media

20:46 GMT 14.04.2022 (Updated: 21:28 GMT 14.04.2022)
© Photo : Twitter / @manniefabianA screenshot from the video allegedly showing Israeli fighter jets conducting air attack on Syria, April 14, 2022.
A screenshot from the video allegedly showing Israeli fighter jets conducting air attack on Syria, April 14, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.04.2022
© Photo : Twitter / @manniefabian
Subscribe
US
India
Global
Kirill Kurevlev
Correspondent
All materialsWrite to the author
At the moment, there are no other details. The scale of possible destruction, the number and type of attacking projectiles, and possible casualties are not reported.
Israel carried out air strikes in the suburbs of Damascus on Thursday, Syria’s state news agency SANA reported.
According to the news agency's reporter, the explosions were heard in the sky in the western part of the city.
The outlet, citing sources in the military, said that the Israeli jets carried out "an air aggression" from the north of the occupied Golan Heights, and that the targets of the airstrike were situated the western suburbs of Damascus.
A video allegedly showing the execution of an air raid by Israeli fighters has surfaced on social media. According to the video's description, shortly before explosions were heard over Syria, the jets were spotted in the sky of northern Israel.
According to an Al-Arabiya report, the Israeli raid targeted Iranian air defense installations that had recently arrived in the region.
Later, on social media, unconfirmed reports said that at least one impact had been reported west of Damascus, with places like Ras Al-Ain and Al-Dimas being popular targets.
Moreover, a drone was reportedly seen in the area where the strike have been conducted, as it might have reportedly conducted reconnaissance or corrected the strike.
In early March, four Israeli F-16 fighter jets launched an attack on Syria with eight cruise missiles, seven of which were destroyed, according to the Russian military. The Syrian media reported back then that Israeli planes targeted multiple places near Damascus at about 5 am local time, while in Lebanese airspace. In total, two civilians were killed.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала