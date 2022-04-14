Israel Successfully Tests Laser Missile Defense System Capable of Intercepting Drones

International
In recent tests, Israel's new laser missile defense system successfully intercepted mortars, rockets, and anti-tank missiles, the middle eastern country's officials announced on Thursday.According to the Associated Press, upon the test, Israel has hastened the deployment of the laser-based interceptor as part of a strategy to adopt such technology and cut the expensive costs of shooting down incoming projectiles. The efficiency of the laser system is unknown, but it is expected to be used on land, in the air, and at sea. Over the following decade, the laser systems will be deployed along Israel's borders to protect the country from threats.In his turn, Brigadier General Yaniv Rotem of the Defense Ministry's Directorate of Defense Research and Development, reportedly said that the new laser system is "a game-changer thanks to its easily operated system and significant economic advantages."The Defense Ministry shared a few images demonstrating the new system. A laser beam looked to be coming out of a ground station, hitting the targets and crushing them into small pieces, according to the ministry.Once operational, Israel intends to deploy the laser interceptors in the south of the country, close to where Hamas and other militants in Gaza are based. The tests were reportedly done in the Negev Desert last month.The news comes during the first anniversary of Israel's 11-day conflict with Gaza in May 2021, during which Gaza's ruling Hamas militant group fired over 4,000 rockets at Israel.Israel's Iron Dome missile defense system, which reportedly maintains a 90% interception record against incoming rocket fire, has been hailed as a huge success. However, officials reportedly claim that deploying the technology will be costly.Bennett reportedly said recently that when someone in Gaza can fire a missile at Israel for a few hundred dollars, the Iron Dome intercepts it for tens of thousands of dollars.According to the AP, in February, Bennett stated that Israel would implement the system within a year.Israel is quite known for developing or deploying a number of weapons capable of intercepting virtually everything from long-range missiles to rockets thrown from as close as a few kilometers. It has also added missile defense systems to its tanks.
Kirill Kurevlev
Kirill Kurevlev
14.04.2022
© Photo : Twitter / @Israel_MODIsrael's Laser Beam Air Defense System.
Israel's Laser Beam Air Defense System. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.04.2022
© Photo : Twitter / @Israel_MOD
Kirill Kurevlev
Correspondent
The "Iron Beam" laser system, developed and produced in Israel, is reportedly meant to enhance a number of existing aerial defense systems, notably the more expensive Iron Dome missile interceptor.
In recent tests, Israel's new laser missile defense system successfully intercepted mortars, rockets, and anti-tank missiles, the middle eastern country's officials announced on Thursday.
According to the Associated Press, upon the test, Israel has hastened the deployment of the laser-based interceptor as part of a strategy to adopt such technology and cut the expensive costs of shooting down incoming projectiles. The efficiency of the laser system is unknown, but it is expected to be used on land, in the air, and at sea.
Over the following decade, the laser systems will be deployed along Israel's borders to protect the country from threats.

"This may sound like science fiction, but it’s real," Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is quoted as saying. "The Iron Beam’s interceptions are silent, they’re invisible and they only cost around $3.50 [apiece]."

In his turn, Brigadier General Yaniv Rotem of the Defense Ministry's Directorate of Defense Research and Development, reportedly said that the new laser system is "a game-changer thanks to its easily operated system and significant economic advantages."

"Our plan is to station multiple laser transmitters along Israel’s borders throughout the next decade," he said, per Reuters.

The Defense Ministry shared a few images demonstrating the new system. A laser beam looked to be coming out of a ground station, hitting the targets and crushing them into small pieces, according to the ministry.
Once operational, Israel intends to deploy the laser interceptors in the south of the country, close to where Hamas and other militants in Gaza are based. The tests were reportedly done in the Negev Desert last month.
The news comes during the first anniversary of Israel's 11-day conflict with Gaza in May 2021, during which Gaza's ruling Hamas militant group fired over 4,000 rockets at Israel.
Israeli infantry soldiers walk next to tanks and armoured personnel carriers near the Israeli border with the Gaza Strip, on August 16, 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.04.2022
Israel Defence Forces Conduct Counter-Terror Operations in West Bank
Yesterday, 05:44 GMT
Israel's Iron Dome missile defense system, which reportedly maintains a 90% interception record against incoming rocket fire, has been hailed as a huge success. However, officials reportedly claim that deploying the technology will be costly.
Bennett reportedly said recently that when someone in Gaza can fire a missile at Israel for a few hundred dollars, the Iron Dome intercepts it for tens of thousands of dollars.
According to the AP, in February, Bennett stated that Israel would implement the system within a year.
Israel is quite known for developing or deploying a number of weapons capable of intercepting virtually everything from long-range missiles to rockets thrown from as close as a few kilometers. It has also added missile defense systems to its tanks.
