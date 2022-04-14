https://sputniknews.com/20220414/israel-successfully-tests-laser-missile-defense-system-capable-of-intercepting-drones-1094769629.html

Israel Successfully Tests Laser Missile Defense System Capable of Intercepting Drones

Israel Successfully Tests Laser Missile Defense System Capable of Intercepting Drones

The "Iron Beam" laser system, developed and produced in Israel, is reportedly meant to enhance a number of existing aerial defense systems, notably the more... 14.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-14T23:54+0000

2022-04-14T23:54+0000

2022-04-14T23:51+0000

israel

laser

laser system

anti-aircraft gun

missile

military & intelligence

defense

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/0e/1094771783_0:295:2048:1447_1920x0_80_0_0_738e5f7f18c9f014c91779510e8c646e.jpg

In recent tests, Israel's new laser missile defense system successfully intercepted mortars, rockets, and anti-tank missiles, the middle eastern country's officials announced on Thursday.According to the Associated Press, upon the test, Israel has hastened the deployment of the laser-based interceptor as part of a strategy to adopt such technology and cut the expensive costs of shooting down incoming projectiles. The efficiency of the laser system is unknown, but it is expected to be used on land, in the air, and at sea. Over the following decade, the laser systems will be deployed along Israel's borders to protect the country from threats.In his turn, Brigadier General Yaniv Rotem of the Defense Ministry's Directorate of Defense Research and Development, reportedly said that the new laser system is "a game-changer thanks to its easily operated system and significant economic advantages."The Defense Ministry shared a few images demonstrating the new system. A laser beam looked to be coming out of a ground station, hitting the targets and crushing them into small pieces, according to the ministry.Once operational, Israel intends to deploy the laser interceptors in the south of the country, close to where Hamas and other militants in Gaza are based. The tests were reportedly done in the Negev Desert last month.The news comes during the first anniversary of Israel's 11-day conflict with Gaza in May 2021, during which Gaza's ruling Hamas militant group fired over 4,000 rockets at Israel.Israel's Iron Dome missile defense system, which reportedly maintains a 90% interception record against incoming rocket fire, has been hailed as a huge success. However, officials reportedly claim that deploying the technology will be costly.Bennett reportedly said recently that when someone in Gaza can fire a missile at Israel for a few hundred dollars, the Iron Dome intercepts it for tens of thousands of dollars.According to the AP, in February, Bennett stated that Israel would implement the system within a year.Israel is quite known for developing or deploying a number of weapons capable of intercepting virtually everything from long-range missiles to rockets thrown from as close as a few kilometers. It has also added missile defense systems to its tanks.

https://sputniknews.com/20220413/israel-defence-forces-conduct-counter-terror-operation-in-west-bank-1094722315.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Kirill Kurevlev

Kirill Kurevlev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Kirill Kurevlev

israel, laser, laser system, anti-aircraft gun, missile, military & intelligence, defense