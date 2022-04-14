https://sputniknews.com/20220414/hunter-bidens-wife-gives-thumbs-up-when-asked-about-husband-amid-federal-probe-1094757813.html

Hunter Biden's Wife Gives Thumbs Up When Asked About Husband Amid Federal Probe

Hunter Biden is currently under federal scrutiny that began in 2018 and has intensified recently, with prosecutors demanding that he explain his foreign... 14.04.2022, Sputnik International

The wife of Hunter Biden, Melissa Cohen, appears to feel optimistic about her husband's well-being in the middle of a federal probe.According to a video obtained by Fox News, Cohen, when asked about how Hunter is doing, gave a little nod and a thumbs up. She was picking up the dry cleaning when she was filmed.The video showed Melissa accompanied by several plainclothes Secret Service agents, amid reports that some $30,000 in taxpayer money is being used monthly for Hunter Biden and his family's security. It costs $20,000 alone to rent a house near the Bidens in Malibu for Secret Service agents that are looking out for the family.Unlike his wife, Hunter seems to be laying low as the federal probe into him and his foreign income continues. Of particular importance is Hunter's involvement in the Ukrainian gas company Burisma, where he served on the board of directors - a position that, as stated by the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs, could impact US government policy with respect to Ukraine.In recent weeks, Hunter, along with his infamous "laptop from hell", has garnered previously-unseen attention from such media outlets as The Washington Post and The New York Times, with them proceeding to authenticate thousands of emails on his laptop. The "laptop from hell" story was famously dismissed by mainstream media outlets as "Russian disinformation" aimed at discrediting Joe Biden's presidential campaign. The president and his son both denied any wrongdoing as the investigation into Hunter's business deals forges ahead.

