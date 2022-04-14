https://sputniknews.com/20220414/hijab-ban-student-appeals-to-karnataka-chief-ahead-of-exams-saying-we-are-the-future-1094756376.html
Hijab Ban: Student Appeals to Karnataka Chief Ahead of Exams, Saying 'We Are the Future'
Hijab Ban: Student Appeals to Karnataka Chief Ahead of Exams, Saying 'We Are the Future'
Last month, the Karnataka High Court in India upheld a ban on hijabs in the state's educational institutions.
A Muslim girl student, who approached the court against the Karnataka state government's decision on banning hijabs in class, has now appealed to State Chief Basavaraj Bommai saying that he can still "stop our future from getting ruined".Aliya Assadi, one of the petitioners, has urged Bommai to reconsider the future of Muslim girls students as the ban on hijabs will affect many students who want to wear the Muslim headscarves during the pre-university exams scheduled later this month for second year students. On 15 March, the Karnataka High Court stated that hijabs could not be worn inside classrooms and that students must abide by school dress code rules. After the court's ruling, over 40 Muslim girl students from the Udupi district in coastal Karnataka abstained from appearing for the first pre-university examination held in March. Although petitioners have now appealed to the Supreme Court, the top court has refused to accord an urgent hearing on the pleas challenging the High Court verdict.
