https://sputniknews.com/20220414/gillian-anderson-says-she-wanted-bill-clinton-to-call-back-after-slightly-intimate-little-thing-1094755859.html

Gillian Anderson Says She Wanted Bill Clinton to Call Back After 'Slightly Intimate Little Thing'

Gillian Anderson Says She Wanted Bill Clinton to Call Back After 'Slightly Intimate Little Thing'

American actress Gillian Anderson is portraying Eleanor Roosevelt in a new series called "The First Lady" that sheds light on the lives of three of the most... 14.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-14T10:15+0000

2022-04-14T10:15+0000

2022-04-14T10:15+0000

viral

bill clinton

first lady

jimmy kimmel live

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107936/03/1079360305_0:107:2048:1259_1920x0_80_0_0_5b54ee374e1e5bc0e1f593aefbee4d26.jpg

During an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!", Gillian Anderson shared a spicy story from her past, when she actually met Bill Clinton and was even hoping that things would go further.It was 30 years ago when Anderson met then-presidential candidate Bill Clinton during a luncheon back in 1992 when the president-to-be was in the middle of his campaign.And he left Anderson starstruck.She went on to admit that this was what politicians do to everyone, but she still wanted to get a call back.Still, even despite not receiving a call, the actress gave her vote to the future president.Anderson is getting her own unique glimpse at the life of a first lady now that she is portraying Eleanor Roosevelt in Showtime's upcoming series "The First Lady" which is to focus on the lives of three popular first ladies of America: Roosevelt, Michelle Obama, and Betty Ford. The last two are portrayed by Viola Davis and Michelle Pfeiffer, respectively.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

viral, bill clinton, first lady, jimmy kimmel live