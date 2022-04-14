https://sputniknews.com/20220414/german-police-detain-4-people-on-suspicion-of-plotting-to-abduct-politicians-1094761336.html

German Police Detain 4 People on Suspicion of Plotting to Abduct Politicians

BERLIN (Sputnik) - German police have detained four people from a group suspected of preparing large-scale attacks on the electricity infrastructure and... 14.04.2022, Sputnik International

The joint statement by the two agencies does not specify who exactly the suspects were planning to abduct. According to the German media reports, the target could be Health Minister Karl LauterbachAccording to the prosecutor’s office and the police, the group called "Vereinte Patrioten" (United Patriots) included people who participated in the COVID-19 dissidents protests, among them representatives of the "Reichsburger" movement. It is a small movement of German residents that challenge the legitimacy of the Federal Republic of Germany. Some of them have already come to the attention of the police.The investigation has been ongoing since October last year. According to law enforcement officials, the "Vereinte Patrioten" planned to attack the energy infrastructure in order to create a "civil war-like situation to topple democracy in Germany." The kidnapping of prominent public figures was also part of the plan, according to the police.During the searches, more than 20 firearms, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, almost 20,000 euros in cash, gold and silver were seized. Searches were carried out not only in Rhineland-Palatinate, but also in seven other regions of Germany, about 300 law enforcement officers participated in the operation and searches were carried out at 20 sites.All four suspects are German citizens aged 41 to 55. A decision on their arrest is expected on Thursday. They have been charged with preparing grave, high-risk criminal offenses and violating the laws on circulation of weapons.

