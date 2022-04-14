https://sputniknews.com/20220414/florida-governor-desantis-signs-15-week-abortion-ban-into-law-1094765203.html

Florida Governor DeSantis Signs 15-Week Abortion Ban Into Law

Florida became the latest US state to sharply restrict abortions after Governor Ron DeSantis signed a 15-week ban into law on Thursday. 14.04.2022, Sputnik International

Just hours earlier, Kentucky's General Assembly voted to override Governor Andy Beshear's veto of a 15-week abortion ban. A day prior, Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt signed a law prescribing felony charges for healthcare workers who perform an abortion in the state, unless the mother's life is in danger. Two weeks ago, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey signed the state's own 15-week abortion ban into law.MORE INFORMATION TO FOLLOW...

