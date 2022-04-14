International
BREAKING NEWS: Florida Governor DeSantis Signs 15-Week Abortion Ban Into Law
https://sputniknews.com/20220414/florida-governor-desantis-signs-15-week-abortion-ban-into-law-1094765203.html
Florida Governor DeSantis Signs 15-Week Abortion Ban Into Law
Florida Governor DeSantis Signs 15-Week Abortion Ban Into Law
Florida became the latest US state to sharply restrict abortions after Governor Ron DeSantis signed a 15-week ban into law on Thursday. 14.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-14T15:32+0000
2022-04-14T15:41+0000
us
abortion
florida
ron desantis
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104353/83/1043538336_20:0:980:540_1920x0_80_0_0_a859152ebd155d0cfc0d9bfa97a42739.png
Just hours earlier, Kentucky's General Assembly voted to override Governor Andy Beshear's veto of a 15-week abortion ban. A day prior, Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt signed a law prescribing felony charges for healthcare workers who perform an abortion in the state, unless the mother's life is in danger. Two weeks ago, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey signed the state's own 15-week abortion ban into law.MORE INFORMATION TO FOLLOW...
florida
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104353/83/1043538336_140:0:860:540_1920x0_80_0_0_5f950b471719475aa070f676a630f7f3.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, abortion, florida, ron desantis

Florida Governor DeSantis Signs 15-Week Abortion Ban Into Law

15:32 GMT 14.04.2022 (Updated: 15:41 GMT 14.04.2022)
© SputnikBreaking News
Breaking News - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.04.2022
© Sputnik
Subscribe
US
India
Global
Being updated
Florida became the latest US state to sharply restrict abortions after Governor Ron DeSantis signed a 15-week ban into law on Thursday.
Just hours earlier, Kentucky's General Assembly voted to override Governor Andy Beshear's veto of a 15-week abortion ban. A day prior, Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt signed a law prescribing felony charges for healthcare workers who perform an abortion in the state, unless the mother's life is in danger. Two weeks ago, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey signed the state's own 15-week abortion ban into law.
MORE INFORMATION TO FOLLOW...
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала