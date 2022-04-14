International
Enjoying Life: Britney Spears Praises Sex During Pregnancy as Best-Ever
Enjoying Life: Britney Spears Praises Sex During Pregnancy as Best-Ever
After a long legal battle against her father Jamie Spears, the singer managed to put an end to the 14-year-lon conservatorship last fall, setting her free...
Britney Spears seems to be enjoying her life to the fullest extent after her conservatorship was terminated. The pop star, who previously announced she is expecting her third child with her fiancé Sam Asghari, has now decided that the world absolutely needs to know how great sex can be during pregnancy.In a wordy post on her Instagram account, the singer boasted about her private life.Among other things, the pop star shared several stories from her childhood, scolded the new generation for constantly looking at their phones, told a story about bringing up her own children, confessed to being a "makeup junkie", and, in the end, thanked fellow singer Ariana Grande for beauty products she sent over.*Instagram is banned in Russia over extremist activities
13:03 GMT 14.04.2022 (Updated: 13:17 GMT 14.04.2022)
This April 12, 2018, file photo shows Britney Spears at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif
This April 12, 2018, file photo shows Britney Spears at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif
© AP Photo / Chris Pizzello
