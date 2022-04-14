https://sputniknews.com/20220414/enjoying-life-britney-spears-praises-sex-during-pregnancy-as-best-ever-1094760445.html
Enjoying Life: Britney Spears Praises Sex During Pregnancy as Best-Ever
After a long legal battle against her father Jamie Spears, the singer managed to put an end to the 14-year-lon conservatorship last fall, setting her free...
Britney Spears seems to be enjoying her life to the fullest extent after her conservatorship was terminated. The pop star, who previously announced she is expecting her third child with her fiancé Sam Asghari, has now decided that the world absolutely needs to know how great sex can be during pregnancy.In a wordy post on her Instagram account, the singer boasted about her private life.Among other things, the pop star shared several stories from her childhood, scolded the new generation for constantly looking at their phones, told a story about bringing up her own children, confessed to being a "makeup junkie", and, in the end, thanked fellow singer Ariana Grande for beauty products she sent over.*Instagram is banned in Russia over extremist activities
Enjoying Life: Britney Spears Praises Sex During Pregnancy as Best-Ever
13:03 GMT 14.04.2022 (Updated: 13:17 GMT 14.04.2022)
After a long legal battle against her father Jamie Spears, the singer managed to put an end to the 14-year-lon conservatorship last fall, setting her free. Soon after, she announced her engagement to her longtime boyfriend, Sam Asghari.
Britney Spears seems to be enjoying her life to the fullest extent after her conservatorship was terminated. The pop star, who previously announced she is expecting her third child
with her fiancé Sam Asghari, has now decided that the world absolutely needs to know how great sex can be during pregnancy.
In a wordy post on her Instagram account, the singer boasted about her private life.
"It’s time for me to indulge into thinking … books … makeup … classic movies … great conversations … and the best sex ever!!!" she said.
Among other things, the pop star shared several stories from her childhood, scolded the new generation for constantly looking at their phones, told a story about bringing up her own children, confessed to being a "makeup junkie", and, in the end, thanked fellow singer Ariana Grande for beauty products she sent over.
*Instagram is banned in Russia over extremist activities